Kenya: Ignore Fake Ad Asking for Registration Fee for Non-Existent Jobs At Kenyan Retailer Quickmart

Ignore fake ad asking for registration fee for non-existent jobs at Kenyan retailer Quickmart

IN SHORT: An advert circulating on Facebook claims Quickmart is hiring for various roles, including cashiers, receptionists, drivers and stock controllers. But it links to a suspicious site that requests personal details and a US$1 application fee.

A Facebook post claims that Quickmart, a Kenyan supermarket chain, is recruiting for various roles.

The post encourages users to apply through the provided links.

Clicking on one of these links redirected us to a site listing salary details for each position, including a deadline and bank payment information.

It also gives users the option to upload a cover letter.

Detailed application process

The site outlines a structured application process and the job qualifications required for the advertised roles. Applicants are required to, among other things, be Kenyan citizens aged 18 or over, have a national ID and good communication skills.

This process involves submitting an application form, receiving an SMS invitation to an interview at a branch, attending the interview, receiving a job offer via SMS and undergoing training before starting work.

The application form requires users to fill in their personal information, including full names, ID numbers, contact details, educational achievements and preferred job roles.

Job titles listed include cleaner, cashier, storekeeper, driver and loader/off-loader, with salaries ranging from KSh18,000 to KSh34,000 (about US$138 to $261).

Users are then asked to pay a registration fee of KSh130 to complete their application and are promised a refund if they do not qualify for any position.

Payments should be made via M-Pesa Paybill using the business number 714888 and the account number 258802. M-Pesa is a mobile financial service provided by Safaricom, Kenya's largest telecoms company. Applicants are told to retain the transaction message as proof of payment.

The site claims the process is managed by a recruiting officer named "Madam Nyalega K.C." under "Hyz0n Employment System", which is allegedly authorised to handle Quickmart's recruitment.

Securing employment remains a significant challenge for many Kenyans. Every year, over 800,000 young people enter the labour market, yet only a small proportion of them manage to find formal employment. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the highest long-term unemployment rate is among young people aged 20 to 24 at 9.9%.

But is it legitimate? We checked.

Fake job advert

The job advertisement includes a shortened URL (https://bit.ly/Quickmartcareers), a tactic commonly used in scams to conceal misleading or malicious websites. Legitimate companies usually advertise job openings on their official website.

On 11 June 2025, Quickmart posted on their official X account to caution job seekers and emphasise that they should only contact the company via their official customer service number 0717904904 or website.

The ad instructs applicants to pay a KSh130 (about US$1) registration fee before their application can be processed. This is a major red flag. Reputable employers do not request payments from job seekers during the recruitment process.

The advert claims that "Hyz0n Employment System" is Quickmart's official recruitment partner, but provides no verifiable evidence of this affiliation. Scammers often use fake agency names and unverifiable contact details to appear legitimate.

Furthermore, the list of vacancies on the main Facebook post is slightly different from the one on the linked website. These inconsistencies raise more questions about the authenticity of the listings.

