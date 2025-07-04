Zimbabwe: Makonde RDC Homeless Four Years On, Seeks Parliament's Intervention

The Makonde Rural District Council (RDC) is appealing to Parliament to intervene in what it describes as crippling bureaucratic delays by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works over the allocation of land vital for its operations and urban development.

Makonde RDC chairperson Misheck Nyarubero made the plea on Tuesday during a fact-finding mission by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Accounts led by legislator Chalton Hwende.

The committee visited the council's temporary rented offices at Lions Den highlighting the RDC's unusual status as the only local authority in the country without permanent offices.

"Through you, Chairman, sometime in 2020 the council wrote to the Ministry responsible for lands in regards to a piece of land near Lions Den Toll Plaza. The request was granted in 2023, but our parent ministry is currently sitting on the order.

"We've submitted all required paperwork to facilitate the handover, but nothing has moved. We now request Parliament to intervene so we can build our offices and kickstart other urban development projects. For now, we're renting this property from the National Railways of Zimbabwe," said Nyarubero.

The situation dates back to 2022 when Makonde RDC vacated its former base in Mhangura after the mining settlement was granted Town Board status.

The once-thriving mining town fell into decline following the mine's closure in 2000, prompting the RDC to relocate operations -- but without a permanent home since.

Adding to the council's woes, CEO Paradzai Munyede revealed that efforts to secure alternative revenue streams through mining have also hit snags.

"To boost our revenue generation, we had applied for a mining claim and met all ministry requirements. The claim was initially granted but was later reversed," said Munyede.

The Portfolio Committee's visit is part of a nationwide review of local authorities and tertiary institutions following the Auditor General's report titled "Value for Money for Local Authorities 2023: Management of Revenue Generating Properties." The report scrutinizes how councils manage and benefit from properties under their jurisdiction.

The committee's mission is to assess how well councils are implementing reforms and addressing deficiencies flagged in the audit and for Makonde RDC, the focus remains on securing the land it needs to function effectively -- a battle now in its fourth year.