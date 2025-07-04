Ethiopia: Food, Drug Authority Achieves Multiple National and International Accreditations

Addis Ababa, — The Ethiopian Food and Drug Authority (EFDA) announced a major expansion of its accredited capabilities, securing recognition from both local and international bodies across several critical operational areas.

An official ceremony to mark the achievement was held in the presence of senior government officials, experts, and stakeholders from the health sector.

The institution has been accredited in key areas including food inspection and law enforcement, medical device quality control, and medicine quality control.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Health Dr. Mekdes Daba highlighted the significance of the achievement, describing it as a vital step toward making Ethiopia globally competitive in health and safety standards.

She emphasized that adherence to international standards in products and services are essential in today's global landscape and called on all stakeholders to build on this success and sustain efforts in delivering quality services.

Director General of the Authority, Heran Gerba also shared key details of the certifications.

She noted that the authority's Food Inspection and Law Enforcement Office has been accredited by the Ethiopian Accreditation Service in compliance with ISO/IEC 17020:2012. This accreditation ensures that the Authority's food facility inspections and post-market surveillance meet global standards.

She further stated that the EFDA's Medical Device Quality Control Executive Office has received accreditation from the ANSI Ethiopian Accreditation Service Board (ANAB), affiliated with the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Health Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The accreditation covers quality testing for condoms and gloves, and includes an expanded scope for syringes and rapid diagnostic test kits for malaria, HIV, HBV, and HCV within its Medical Device Testing Laboratory.

In addition, the EFDA's Medicine Quality Control Executive Office has also been awarded ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation from ANAB.

This certification confirms that the EFDA's pharmaceutical quality control laboratory meets all technical and management requirements for 16 pharmaceutical testing parameters.

This prestigious certification confirms that our quality control laboratory meets all the requirements for 16 pharmaceutical quality control testing parameters, she underlined.

On his part, Ethiopian Accreditation Service General Director Aklilu Getachew affirmed that EFDA has demonstrated strong performance in implementing international control systems.

He also called on other sectors to establish regulatory systems that enhance their international competitiveness.