Africa: Match Facts - Algeria, Botswana Clash in Group B Showdown in Casablanca

Algeria take on Botswana in their opening Group B match at the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2024. The match is scheduled for Sunday at the Père Jégo Stadium in Casablanca (kick-off 20:00 local time / 19:00 GMT).

Algeria begin their sixth appearance at the WAFCON with a first-ever finals meeting against Botswana, who are competing in their second tournament. This is Algeria's third match at the finals against a team from Southern Africa, having previously faced South Africa twice--in 2006 and 2014--losing 4-0 and 5-1 respectively.

This also marks the second time Algeria open their campaign against a Southern African opponent, the first being that 4-0 loss to South Africa in 2006.

Botswana's only previous match against a North African team came in the 2022 quarterfinals, where they lost 2-1 to hosts Morocco. Sanaa Mssoudy gave Morocco an early lead, Keitumetse Dithebe equalised after seven minutes, but Yasmin M'rabet sealed the win for Morocco in the second half.

Algeria - Key Facts

Algeria first qualified for the WAFCON in 2004, returning in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018. They missed the 2022 edition.

They have qualified for every alternate edition since 2006.

Algeria are aiming to reach the knockout stages for the first time.

This is the first time they are participating in a WAFCON hosted in North Africa.

Algeria's opening match record at the finals: P5 W1 L4.

Their only opening-game win came in 2014--a 1-0 victory over Ghana.

They've lost their last five WAFCON matches since that 2014 win.

Algeria have opened their campaign against Ghana three times--more than any other opponent.

In total, they've played 15 WAFCON games (W2 D1 L12), all in the group stage.

Algeria have never been involved in a goalless draw at the tournament.

Their only draw came in 2006--a 3-3 result against Equatorial Guinea after leading 2-1.

At the 2018 finals, Algeria lost all three group matches: 1-0 to Ghana, 3-0 to Cameroon, and 3-2 to Mali after leading.

They've scored first in five WAFCON matches but won only two (vs Mali in 2004, Ghana in 2014).

Algeria qualified for Morocco 2024 by beating Uganda 3-2 on aggregate in the first round, and Burundi 6-1 in the second. Inès Boutaleb scored a hat-trick in the 5-1 first-leg win over Burundi and the winner in the second leg.

Only three players from their 2018 squad are in Morocco: Morgane Belkhiter, Imane Chebel, and Inès Boutaleb. Chebel and Boutaleb played in their final group game in 2018; Belkhiter was an unused sub.

In 2018, Belkhiter featured in two matches, Boutaleb played once, and Chebel started all three.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Botswana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Botswana - Key Facts