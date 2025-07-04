Africa: Match Facts - Algeria, Botswana Clash in Group B Showdown in Casablanca

Algeria take on Botswana in their opening Group B match at the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2024. The match is scheduled for Sunday at the Père Jégo Stadium in Casablanca (kick-off 20:00 local time / 19:00 GMT).
Algeria begin their sixth appearance at the WAFCON with a first-ever finals meeting against Botswana, who are competing in their second tournament. This is Algeria's third match at the finals against a team from Southern Africa, having previously faced South Africa twice--in 2006 and 2014--losing 4-0 and 5-1 respectively.
This also marks the second time Algeria open their campaign against a Southern African opponent, the first being that 4-0 loss to South Africa in 2006.
Botswana's only previous match against a North African team came in the 2022 quarterfinals, where they lost 2-1 to hosts Morocco. Sanaa Mssoudy gave Morocco an early lead, Keitumetse Dithebe equalised after seven minutes, but Yasmin M'rabet sealed the win for Morocco in the second half.
Algeria - Key Facts
- Algeria first qualified for the WAFCON in 2004, returning in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018. They missed the 2022 edition.
- They have qualified for every alternate edition since 2006.
- Algeria are aiming to reach the knockout stages for the first time.
- This is the first time they are participating in a WAFCON hosted in North Africa.
- Algeria's opening match record at the finals: P5 W1 L4.
- Their only opening-game win came in 2014--a 1-0 victory over Ghana.
- They've lost their last five WAFCON matches since that 2014 win.
- Algeria have opened their campaign against Ghana three times--more than any other opponent.
- In total, they've played 15 WAFCON games (W2 D1 L12), all in the group stage.
- Algeria have never been involved in a goalless draw at the tournament.
- Their only draw came in 2006--a 3-3 result against Equatorial Guinea after leading 2-1.
- At the 2018 finals, Algeria lost all three group matches: 1-0 to Ghana, 3-0 to Cameroon, and 3-2 to Mali after leading.
- They've scored first in five WAFCON matches but won only two (vs Mali in 2004, Ghana in 2014).
- Algeria qualified for Morocco 2024 by beating Uganda 3-2 on aggregate in the first round, and Burundi 6-1 in the second. Inès Boutaleb scored a hat-trick in the 5-1 first-leg win over Burundi and the winner in the second leg.
- Only three players from their 2018 squad are in Morocco: Morgane Belkhiter, Imane Chebel, and Inès Boutaleb. Chebel and Boutaleb played in their final group game in 2018; Belkhiter was an unused sub.
- In 2018, Belkhiter featured in two matches, Boutaleb played once, and Chebel started all three.
Botswana - Key Facts
- Botswana reached the quarterfinals in their debut tournament in 2022 and now return for a second appearance.
- This is the first time either Botswana's men's or women's senior teams have qualified for back-to-back AFCON or WAFCON tournaments. The men previously appeared in 2012 and will return in 2025.
- Botswana started their 2022 campaign with a 4-2 win over Burundi, with Keitumetse Dithebe scoring their first goal.
- They lost their next four matches: 2-0 to Nigeria, 1-0 to South Africa, 2-1 to Morocco in the quarterfinals, and 1-0 to Cameroon in a 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup playoff.
- Botswana are yet to keep a clean sheet at WAFCON.
- All five of their WAFCON matches have produced a result (W1 L4).
- Three of their four defeats have been by a one-goal margin. The 2-0 loss to Nigeria is their heaviest.
- In 2022, all their matches were played in Rabat; this time they are based in Casablanca.
- Seventeen players from their 2022 squad are part of the current team.
- Ten players featured in all five matches in 2022; seven started all five.
- Current squad members Sedilame Boseja, Esalenna Galekhutle, Lone Gaofetoge, Kesegofetse Mochawe, Veronicah Mogotsi, Masego Montsho, Lesego Radiakanyo, Mokgabo Thanda, and Refilwe Tholakele all featured in every game in 2022.
- Tholakele and Dithebe were Botswana's joint top scorers at the last tournament with two goals each. Tholakele also provided one assist.
- Dithebe played in four matches at the 2022 finals.
- Botswana qualified for Morocco 2024 by defeating Gabon 10-1 on aggregate (4-1 away, 6-0 at home) in the first round. Six different players scored, with Radiakanyo and Gaonyadiwe Ontlametse netting multiple times.
- In the second round, Botswana drew 1-1 away and won 1-0 at home against Kenya. Dithebe scored both goals.