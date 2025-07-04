Africa: Media Accreditation Window for TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship 2024 to Re-Open On Saturday, 5 July

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") will re-open the Media Accreditation window for the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 on Saturday, 05 July.

This extended accreditation period will remain open for three days and will officially close on Monday, 07 July 2025 at 18h00 GMT.

The TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship 2024 is scheduled to take place from 02 to 30 August 2025 in co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Media who have not yet applied and are interested in covering the tournament can do so via the CAF Media Channel.

All applications are subject to confirmation. Confirmation will NOT be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.

For more information on the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship 2024, please visit www.cafonline.com.

-ENDS-

Further Enquiries:

communications@cafonline.com

CAF | Communication Department