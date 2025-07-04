Africa: Match Facts - Nigeria Start TotalEnergies CAF Wafcon Campaign Against Tunisia

Perennial favourites Nigeria take on Tunisia in their opening Group B game at the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2024, with the clash set for the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Sunday (kick-off 17:00 local time / 16:00 GMT).

This match marks the second meeting between Nigeria and Tunisia at the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The only previous encounter between the two nations came at the 2008 tournament, when they played out a goalless draw in their second Group B game in Bata, Equatorial Guinea.

In that 2008 edition, Nigeria had drawn 1-1 with Ghana in their opening match, while Tunisia lost 2-1 to South Africa. Nigeria advanced as group runners-up alongside South Africa, while Tunisia finished bottom of the group.

This will be Nigeria's seventh match against North African opposition at WAFCON. They remain unbeaten in open play (W4 D2).

Their only defeat to a North African side came via penalties at the 2022 finals, after a 1-1 draw with hosts Morocco in the semi-finals.

Nigeria begin a WAFCON tournament against North African opposition for the third time. In previous such openers, they beat Morocco 8-0 in 1998 and Algeria 4-0 in both 1998 and 2004.

Nigeria won their first four WAFCON games against North African opponents before drawing their last two--against Tunisia in 2008 and Morocco in 2022.

In six WAFCON matches against North African teams, Nigeria have scored 25 goals and conceded just one.

They kept clean sheets in each of their first five such matches before conceding in the 2022 semi-final against Morocco, a match they eventually lost on penalties.

This fixture will be Tunisia's fifth WAFCON match against West African opposition. Their record stands at P4 W1 D2 L1.

Tunisia previously drew 0-0 with Nigeria and lost 3-2 to Ghana in the 2008 group stage. In 2022, they defeated Togo 4-1, and then drew 0-0 with Senegal in a 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Intercontinental Play-off (ultimately losing on penalties).

Past WAFCON Meetings:19th November 2008 - Group B, Bata, Equatorial Guinea: Tunisia 0-0 Nigeria

Nigeria - Key Facts

· Nigeria have been African champions nine times--tied for the most continental titles globally with China (AFC) and the USA (CONCACAF).

· They are the most successful nation in WAFCON history, with titles in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018.

· Nigeria have reached the semi-finals in all 12 of their previous appearances. In addition to their nine titles, they finished third in 2008 and fourth in both 2012 and 2022.

· They won the first five editions of the tournament between 1998 and 2006.

· Nigeria are one of only three countries to have won the WAFCON title, alongside Equatorial Guinea (three titles) and South Africa (one).

· They have played 61 matches at WAFCON finals, winning 45--more than any other team. Their record includes 9 draws and just 7 defeats.

· Nigeria are the competition's top scorers with 176 goals in 61 matches, averaging 2.89 goals per game and conceding only 28.

· Their record in WAFCON opening matches: P12 W8 D2 L2.

· Their biggest opening-game win was an 8-0 victory over Morocco in 1998.

· Nigeria have scored 40 goals across their 12 tournament openers and conceded 8--six of those in their last five opening games.

· They have failed to score in an opener only once: a 1-0 loss to South Africa in 2018.

· They've kept six clean sheets in their 12 opening matches, though have conceded in four of their last five, with a 6-0 win over Mali the exception.

· Nigeria were unbeaten in their opening games across their first 10 appearances (W8 D2), but have lost their opening match at the last two tournaments--1-0 and 2-1 defeats to South Africa in 2018 and 2022 respectively.

· Prior to that, they had won four straight openers (2010-2016).

· Nigeria have faced Ghana and South Africa twice each in WAFCON openers--the most against any opponent--and have yet to defeat either (D2 vs Ghana, L2 vs South Africa).

· Nigeria are one of only two nations (alongside South Africa) to have qualified for all 12 tournaments since 1998.

· They booked their place at the current edition by defeating Cabo Verde 5-0 at home (30 November 2023) and 2-1 away (5 December 2023), despite conceding early in the second leg.

· This will be Nigeria's 37th group-stage match at the finals (P36 W28 D5 L3).

· They've lost just three group matches: against Ghana in 2002 and South Africa in 2018 and 2022.

· Between their 2002 defeat to Ghana and their 2018 loss to South Africa, Nigeria went unbeaten in 22 consecutive group-stage matches (W18 D4).

Tunisia - Key Facts

· Tunisia reached the quarter-finals in their last appearance in 2022.

· This is their third WAFCON appearance, having debuted in 2008.

· They were eliminated in the group stage in 2008 but reached the knockout round in 2022.

· Their record in tournament openers is P2 W1 L1.

· They lost 2-1 to South Africa in their 2008 opener. Their only WAFCON win came in their 2022 opener--a 4-1 victory over Togo.

· Following that 2022 win, Tunisia lost four straight matches: 1-0 to Zambia, 2-0 to Cameroon, 1-0 to South Africa in the quarter-finals and drew 0-0 with Senegal (lost on penalties) in a 2023 FIFA WWC Repechage qualifier

· They have failed to score in their last four finals matches--372 minutes without a goal.

· Their group-stage record at WAFCON: P6 W1 D1 L4.

· Overall WAFCON record: P8 W1 D2 L5.

· Of their five defeats, four were by one-goal margins. The only exception was a 2-0 loss to Cameroon in 2022.

· Tunisia have kept two clean sheets in eight finals games--both against West African opponents (Nigeria in 2008, Senegal in 2022).

· Their only group-stage draw was the 0-0 result against Nigeria in 2008.

· Tunisia defeated Niger 12-1 on aggregate in the first round of 2024 qualifying, winning 7-0 at home and 5-1 away on 22 and 23 September 2023.

· Sabrine Ellouzi scored five goals across both legs, including a hat-trick in the first.

· In the second round, Tunisia beat Congo 6-3 on aggregate--winning the home leg 5-2 and drawing 1-1 away. Salma Zemzem netted a hat-trick in the first leg (30 November 2023).

· Ellouzi scored seven goals across the qualifiers, finding the net in all four matches.

· All-time top scorer Mariem Houij will aim to add to her WAFCON tally, having scored once in 2022. Ellouzi, who scored twice in 2022, will also be looking to increase her total at the finals.