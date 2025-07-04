South Africa: Nandi Nyembe Still Waiting for Fundraising Money Two Months Later

Nandi Nyembe says she needs a heater and other basics, but has not seen any of the fundraising money promised to her.

The Gauteng Film Commission says it is reviewing the payments, while the minister who gave R20,000 has not been in touch again.

Veteran actress Nandi Nyembe says she still has not received a cent from the fundraising event that was held for her more than two months ago.

The event, which took place on 28 April at Disoufeng in Soweto, was meant to raise money to help her after she shared her financial struggles in a viral video.

Nandi, who is known for her roles in Zone 14, Yizo Yizo and Adulting, revealed she had spent all her savings, R88,000, on medical expenses for her son.

After her video shocked many South Africans, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie gave her R20,000 and promised to visit her in Soweto. But she says he has not visited or contacted her again.

She also told Sunday World she has not received any money from the event and is still struggling. "It's winter, and I need a heater and basic things to get by," she said.

Nandi recently found out that the Gauteng Film Commission needs to approve the release of the money. But so far, nothing has happened, and there is no date set for when she will receive it.

The commission says it is reviewing the matter to ensure the money goes to her directly. But the delay has left many people angry and disappointed.