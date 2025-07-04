Liberia: Ex-Speaker Koffa, 3 Other Lawmakers to Face Trial

A Special Grand Jury for Montserrado County has indicted former House Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa and thirteen others, including three sitting lawmakers, on multiple criminal charges linked to the December 18, 2024, fire that destroyed parts of the Capitol Building.

The indictment, drawn up on June 16 and unsealed this week, accuses Koffa and his co-defendants of orchestrating a violent plot that culminated in the arson attack, following a protest against his removal by the legislative "Majority Bloc."

Among those indicted alongside Koffa are Montserrado County Representatives Dixon W. Seboe (District #16) and Abu B. Kamara (District #15), as well as Grand Gedeh County Representative Jacob C. Deebie (District #3). Other indicted individuals include: Kivi Bah, alias Kaba; Jerry Pokah, alias Tyrese; Stephen M. Broh; John Nyanti; Amos Koffa; Eric Susay; Thomas Isaac Etheridge; Patience Bestman; Harrilyn Grace Johnson; and Christian Kofa.

The indictment levels nine criminal charges against the group: criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy, criminal facilitation, criminal solicitation, release of destructive forces, reckless burning or exploding, and reckless endangerment.

According to court documents, the alleged plan was devised overnight on December 17, 2024. On that night, several defendants--including Christian Kofa--reportedly procured gasoline and other incendiary materials. The group then proceeded to the Capitol Building, where they allegedly set fire to the joint chambers, destroyed furniture, and cut electrical and electronic wiring, causing an estimated US$3.78 million in damage.

Prosecutors claim to have obtained audio recordings that provide further evidence of the conspiracy. One such recording features co-defendant Eric Susay allegedly saying to Thomas Isaac Etheridge, "you and your co-defendants were in readiness to receive gasoline to commence the arson attack on the Capitol Building."

Another recording reportedly captures Susay stating: "we dirty the police officer (Sgt. Amara Bility), and left him lying on the street, and have taken his service weapon away and gave it to former EPS officers."

In a separate exchange, the indictment alleges, Susay is heard asking Etheridge for money to buy gasoline and prepare petrol bombs targeting the Capitol Building, police officers, the RLJ Hotel--where Majority Bloc lawmakers were meeting--and their personal vehicles.

The planning, according to the indictment, included violent intentions. In another recorded conversation on December 17, Amos Koffa is alleged to have asked Etheridge whether he had seen the materials "to be used in the burning of the Capitol Building." The next day, after the fire was set, Amos Koffa reportedly called Etheridge to confirm that the building was indeed burning. Etheridge allegedly instructed Koffa to proceed to Koffa's house, located behind the YWCA in Congo Town.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The document further claims that the co-conspirators planned to use "tear gas and chlorine in the joint chambers to dislodge lawmakers from the majority bloc and prevent them from accessing the chamber for session."

The indictment points to a violent protest organized on December 17 by the defendants, which escalated into a riot. The group reportedly began throwing stones and other objects at police officers stationed to maintain order. During the chaos, Sergeant Amara Bility of the Liberia National Police's Police Support Unit was allegedly attacked, beaten, and left for dead while en route to the National Elections Commission headquarters. His service weapon, a 9mm Beretta pistol (serial #N40-2290), was reportedly taken.

The protest also resulted in damage to private property. Prosecutors say a Toyota Prado SUV belonging to F. Augustine C. Tamba, Deputy Director of the Liberia Aviation Authority, was vandalized. The vehicle, valued at US$20,000, bore license plate number A6309.

The indictment cites violations of Chapter 15, Subsections 15.1, 15.2, and 15.4 of the Penal Law of Liberia, declaring the acts "against the peace and dignity of the Republic of Liberia."

Koffa and the other accused individuals are expected to face trial in the coming term of court.