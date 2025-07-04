Ghana: India Premier Arrives in Ghana for State Visit

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi arrived in Accra yesterday on his State Visit to Ghana marking the start of a historic visit.

He was received by President John Dramani Mahama and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

This gesture is reflective of the strong and historic bonds of friendship between the two nations.

Prime Minister's visit to Ghana is the first such visit in the last three decades.

This historic visit would further deepen the partnership between India and Ghana, and underscores India's commitment to strengthen its engagement with Africa and Global South Partners.

Meanwhile, CYNTHIA ASAMPANA reports that Ghana's trade volumes with India is growing steadily and currently stands at $3 billion, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said.

Although the figure has witnessed some major improvement, the figure is still lower compared to the pre-COVID-19 figure of $4.5 billion.

"We will like to note that Ghana-India relations are progressing very strongly, our trade volumes are currently at three billion dollars from a pre-COVID high of 4.5 billion. What is refreshing about our trading with India is that we have a positive trade balance with India," he added.

Mr Ablakwa disclosed this when he briefed the media in Accra on Tuesday prior to the arrival of the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, yesterday.

Mr Ablakwa said the positive trade balance could be attributed to a number of exports with gold being a major commodity driving Ghana's partnership with India.

As part of his itinerary for the two-day state visit, Prime Minister Modi will meet with the Indian community in Ghana and as well pay his respects at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

This gesture by Mr Modi, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, would further strengthen the historic and ancestral ties between Ghana and India, dating back to the days of Ghana's independence and the leadership of Kwame Nkrumah and Jawaharlal Nehru.

He also said prior to his address, Prime Minister Modi would receive Ghana's highest state honour, the Companion of the Order of the Star of Ghana to be conferred on him by the President, John Dramani Mahama

This honour will make the Prime Minister stand tall with other global leaders including King Mohammed VI of Morocco, President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d'Ivoire, former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo, former French President Jacques Chirac, Kenyan President William Ruto, and former Namibian President Samuel Shafiishuna Daniel Nujoma who had been similarly recognised.

Mr Ablakwa said the visit marked a significant milestone in the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Mr Ablakwa said the prime minister's visit, characterised by bilateral talks,to be centered on key areas such as agriculture, health, defence cooperation, and the establishment of a joint commission with the President, John Dramani Mahama, marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Ghana in 30 years, with the last visit being in the year 1995.

Mr Ablakwa also said there will be signing of several agreements, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the establishment of a joint commission, cultural exchange, and cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, and defence.

"The Indian government has pledged full support for Ghana's ambition in that regard. After the bilateral talks, there will be a signing ceremony, and we expect a number of agreements to be concluded," he said.

Mr Ablakwa underscored the country's long-standing relationship with India, dating back to 1953 when India established a consulate in Ghana describing the relationship "a special bond of friendship" where both countries enjoyed mutual benefits.

Together, he said the two countries had conceived the idea of non-alignment--a movement aimed to promote peace and cooperation among nations without taking sides in the rivalry between the Soviet Union and the United States.