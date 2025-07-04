Ghana: Ministry of Education Hosts Zimbabwean Parliamentary Delegation On Study Visit

A delegation from the Zimbawean Parliament has expressed keen interest in Ghana's innovation centres and the linkages that exists between the country's education, industry and entrepreneurship.

The delegation, comprising Members of Parliament, committee officials, and representatives from the Zimbabwean Embassy in Ghana, paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, as part of a broader study visit to Ghana.

The visit aimed at understudying Ghana's education system, innovation ecosystem, and industrial development hubs.

During the meeting, Mr Iddrisu briefed the delegation on Ghana's comprehensive education reforms, policy direction, and ongoing efforts to enhance access, equity, quality, and relevance at all levels of education.

He emphasised the government's commitment to aligning education with the country's development agenda through technical and vocational training, STEM promotion, and digital transformation.

Both parties engaged in a fruitful exchange of ideas on innovation in education, tertiary education governance, and strategies for harnessing science and technology as drivers of economic growth.

"We are eager to learn Ghana's exemplary role in innovation and explore and forge partnerships for sustainability and reduce reliance on government funding", she emphasised.

The visit reflects the growing cooperation between African countries in the area of education and development, and both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fostering stronger bilateral relations, knowledge-sharing, and joint initiatives in the education and innovation sectors.

As part of their visit, the Zimbabwean delegation is expected to tour selected tertiary institutions, innovation hubs, and industrial enclaves across Ghana to gain firsthand insights into how policy is translated into practice.

This would further deepen their understanding of Ghana's model and strengthen future engagements between the two nations.