Ghana: 9 Remanded Over Nkwanta Riots

Nine individuals, including one woman, have been arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court for their alleged involvement in the recent Nkwanta riots in the Oti Region.

The accused--Evans Mawugbe, Donkor Ebenezer, Solomon Amenu, Robert Dzanka, Kenyenso Senyo, Edwin Yeboah, Yudah Adule, Keteke Joshua, and Grace Ordzi--are facing charges of conspiracy to commit crime, causing harm, rioting, and rioting with weapons.

Their pleas were not taken, and presiding judge Mr. Isaac Addo remanded them into lawful custody to reappear on July 21, 2025.

The prosecutor, Assitant Superintendent of Police Seth Frimpong, told the court that investigations are ongoing.

According to the prosecution, the accused--residents of Nkwanta--were arrested during a joint operation by the Police, Military, and National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to enforce peace during a curfew imposed on the township.

On June 26, 2025, the accused allegedly attempted to perform rituals at the Yam Market, resulting in public disturbances and property damage.

During the riots, gunshots were fired, leaving several residents injured.

Victims included Emmanuel Popolampo, Azumah Angela, Akwasi aka Commando, and Ruth.

The prosecution also revealed that one unidentified male victim died from gunshot injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

The joint security task force arrested the nine suspects, while others managed to escape. Investigations continue.

-