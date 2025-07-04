Ghana: EC Conducts Elections in Selected Polling Stations At Ablekuma North July 11

As part of its commitment to resolving the impasse regarding the Ablekuma North Constituency Parliamentary Election, the Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday, met with the representatives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The meeting, which was a follow-up to an earlier meeting held on Thursday, June 12, 2025, provided both parties the opportunity to brief the commission on any new developments regarding the said constituency.

The parties informed the commission that their positions put forward at the last meeting remained unchanged.

The NDC held the view that the election should rerun 37 Polling Stations because scanned Pink Sheets from 37 Polling Stations which were used to collate the results, were provided the NPP.

The NPP was of the view that the results from three (3) outstanding Polling Stations be collated and a winner declared since the NDC Agents had verified and confirmed the scanned Poling Station results they presented.

According to the EC, it is important for the public to understand that the issue in contention has to do with the fact that 37 Pink Sheets provided by the NPP and used to collate the results were scanned copies.

"The Public may recall that Political Party supporters besieged our Collation Centre and destroyed a number of the Pink Sheets for the Ablekuma North Parliamentary Election during the collation of results following the December 7 General Election," the EC added.

After extensive deliberations, the commission informed the Political Parties that it would proceed to rerun the election in 19 of the 37 Polling Stations.

The Commission arrived at the decision to rerun the election in the under listed Polling Stations because, the scanned Polling Station results used for the collation, though approved by Agents of both political Parties, were not verified by the Presiding Officers responsible for the Polling Stations.

According to the EC, it is instructive to note that the commission was able to secure the Presiding Officers verification and confirmation for 18 scanned Polling Station results-

Agents of both parties also approved same.

The election will be held on Friday, July 11, 2025

The Commission has further urged the Ghana Police Service to provide the needed security to ensure a safe environment for the conduct of the election.