Ghana: Ministry of Health Strengthens Partnership With Pfizer to Advance Equitable Healthcare

3 July 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has met with Mr. Ali Besri, Head of Pfizer's Accord and his team, to strengthen collaboration in advancing equitable and affordable healthcare in Ghana.

Pfizer's Accord aims to support healthcare systems in low- and middle-income countries by ensuring sustainable access to quality treatments, including innovative therapies and essential medicines.

The meeting focused on expanding collaboration between the Ministry and Pfizer, particularly in the context of Ghana's ongoing healthcare reforms and the recent launch of the landmark Mahama Cares Program.

Speaking at the meeting, Akandoh highlighted the importance of strong public-private partnerships in driving systemic change.

He revealed that through the Accord, Pfizer has committed to offering its full portfolio of patented and off-patent medicines and vaccines, including innovative treatments for cancers, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory conditions and more, on a not-for-profit basis to support public health system.

Mr. Akandoh stated that the synergy between the Accord and the Mahama Cares Programme presents new opportunities to deliver lasting impact for Ghanaian patients.

"We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Pfizer to ensure no Ghanaian is left behind in accessing the care they need," he said.

