Uganda: Rotary Brings Clean Water and Hygiene Education to Bugonga Primary School On Day Two of Seven Days of Service

As part of the ongoing Seven Days of Service campaign, the Rotary Club of Kansanga and the Rotaract Club of Bunga on Tuesday led a powerful Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) intervention at Bugonga Primary School in Entebbe. The day focused not only on improving access to clean water but also on empowering students with practical hygiene knowledge.

The project was officially commissioned by PAG Timothy Musoke Ssejjoba, a passionate member of the Rotary Club of Kansanga. In his address, PAG Ssejjoba emphasized the importance of clean water and sanitation in building healthier communities and brighter futures for children. "We are here not just to give but to teach--to plant seeds of hygiene and dignity in every child we reach," he said.

At the heart of the project was the donation of a water purifier system, providing the school with safe, clean drinking water. Alongside this, the team distributed personal hygiene kits to students, which included soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and sanitary supplies. These kits were accompanied by comprehensive training sessions on how to properly wash hands, shower, and take care of one's body.

In a dedicated session for girls, facilitators led open discussions on menstrual hygiene management, encouraging confidence and knowledge about periods. With the generous support of AFRIpads, over 100 reusable sanitary pads were distributed, ensuring that girls no longer miss school during their menstrual cycles.

The event reached more than 400 pupils and staff and was a collaborative effort between passionate Rotarians and Rotaractors who not only trained the students but also trained themselves beforehand to ensure the effective delivery of the sessions. This hands-on involvement highlights the spirit of servant leadership and shared learning at the heart of the Seven Days of Service.

The success of Day 2 would not have been possible without the commitment of partnering clubs, which included: Rotary Clubs of Bwebajja, Garuga, Muyenga Tankhill, Seguku, Bwerenga, Kansanga, Lungujja, and Entebbe Base; and Rotaract Clubs of Bunga, Bwebajja, Bwerenga, Victoria University, Kyengera, Muyenga Tankhill, and Kampala North.

We extend heartfelt thanks to the sponsors who powered this impactful day: Next Media Services, C-Care Foundation, Joint Medical Stores, AFRIpads, and Euroflex.

This was more than a donation--it was a day of empowerment, partnership, and sustainable impact. As the Rotary year begins under the message Unite for Good, Day 2 of the Seven Days of Service stands as a clear testament to what's possible when people come together to serve, teach, and uplift.