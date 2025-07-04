Uganda: Peace Lekuru Signs for England Women's Rugby Topflight Side York Valkyrie

York Valkyrie, one of the top teams in England's Women's Rugby League Super League, have signed Peace Lekuru, a 25-year-old Ugandan back rower and centre, in a landmark move that makes her the first Ugandan woman to play professional rugby league in the UK.

Lekuru, who has starred for Avengers RFC in Entebbe, is a key figure in Uganda's national women's 15s and sevens rugby teams.

She previously played for Entebbe Sharks and Lady Swans, and has also represented Uganda internationally in professional stints in Japan and New Zealand.

"I am beyond excited," Lekuru said in a statement shared by York Valkyrie. "This is not just a move for me--it's a moment for Uganda. I hope to open doors for more East African girls to dream big through rugby."

Her signing was facilitated by Valkyrie's Director of Rugby Lindsay Anfield, who has worked on rugby development in Africa since 2006, including through the Tag Rugby Trust's work in Zambia and Uganda.

Anfield described Lekuru as a powerful athlete with exceptional potential to influence games at the highest level.

"Peace is a trailblazer. Her journey from Uganda to Super League rugby is a testament to her talent and determination," Anfield said. "We are proud to welcome her to York."

Unlike some high-profile African athletes whose careers have been marred by controversy, Lekuru's ascent has been grounded in discipline and performance.

She has never been suspended or frozen out of the national setup, and in fact captained the Lady Cranes and Uganda Sevens sides on multiple occasions.

In 2023, Lekuru was voted Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the Safari Sevens and was named Uganda Rugby Union Women's MVP, cementing her place as one of the country's most decorated female players.

Her international journey includes:

Playing professionally in Japan with the Hokkaido Barbarians Diana.

A rugby scholarship and development tour in New Zealand under the International Rugby Academy programme at St. Bede's College, Christchurch.

In Uganda, she remains a key player for Avengers RFC, a club at the forefront of women's rugby development in the country.

Lekuru's move to York Valkyrie is expected to inspire a new generation of Ugandan girls, as the country continues to strengthen its footprint in both rugby union and rugby league.