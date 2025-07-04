Ghana: Adopt Ethically-Grounded Approach in Integrating AI - Prof. Hayashi

Professor of Media and Journalism Studies at the University of Tokyo, Japan, Professor Kaori Hayashi, has urged Ghanaian media, educators, and policymakers to adopt a balanced, ethically-grounded approach in integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into society.

As AI continues to reshape global information systems, there is the need for ethical frameworks and media vigilance in order to safeguard truth, protect public trust, and ensure that technological advancements serve democratic values rather than undermine them," she said.

Delivering a public lecture at the 3rd JICA Chair programme in Accra on Tuesday, Prof. Hayashi shared Japan's nuanced experience with AI, emphasising the role of journalism in safeguarding democracy and truth in the digital era.

The event, co-hosted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the University of Ghana, focused on AI, journalism, and Japan's development model.

The JICA Chair platform aims to share Japan's modernisation experience and build leadership capacity in partner countries.

This year's focus on AI and journalism reflects growing concern over the intersection of technology, truth, and governance in democratic societies like Ghana.

Despite Japan's global reputation as a high-tech leader, Prof. Hayashi revealed that the country was grappling with cultural and institutional resistance to AI, particularly within media and public discourse.

"Japan may be seen as a frontrunner in robotics and digital innovation, but in reality, there is deep skepticism about AI's role in shaping public life," she said adding "Trust, not just technology, is key to meaningful AI integration."

She also warned that the rapid proliferation of misinformation and "malinformation" deliberately harmful content posed real threats to democratic stability.

"In an AI-driven information age, journalism is more essential than ever, Journalists must be equipped to understand the technology and ensure accurate, ethical reporting. Journalism education must incorporate technological literacy to prepare future media professionals," she underlined.

This, Prof. Hayashi urged Ghana's public broadcasters and media organisations to establish independent bodies to monitor AI-generated content, verify facts, and hold institutions accountable, adding that public broadcasting must lead in maintaining information integrity."

"The path to modernisation is not only about adopting new technologies, it's about understanding their impact on our values, our institutions, and our future," she stated.

The Japan Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Hiroshi Yoshimoto, reaffirmed Japan's unwavering commitment to strengthening academic and technological collaboration with Ghana, especially in the context of global shifts driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

He underscored the importance of maintaining journalism's core values while embracing technological innovation and praised Prof. Hayashi's presence as a symbol of deepening ties between the University of Tokyo and the University of Ghana.

The Chief Representative of JICA Ghana, Ms Suzuki Momoko, said Japan would continue to strengthen its ties with Ghana through knowledge-sharing, academic collaboration, and cultural diplomacy.

"Today's lecture reflects our joint dedication to deepening mutual understanding of Japan's development experience, particularly in the media and technological landscape," she said.

Highlighting the growing Ghana-Japan academic exchange, Madam Suzuki recalled a recent collaborative event between students from the University of Tokyo and the University of Ghana, which paved the way for greater institutional cooperation.