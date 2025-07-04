Ghana: Tourism Minister Praises Roselyn Mantey for Setting New Guinness World Record

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has praised Ghanaian makeup artist, Ms Roselyn Akosua Mantey, for setting a new Guinness World Record after applying makeup continuously to over 120 people across five nights.

The record-breaking session lasted a total of 103 hours, 25 minutes and 33 seconds demonstrating her mental focus and physical strength.

The challenge, spread across five nights, not only tested her endurance but also elevated her as a symbol of Ghanaian excellence and global ambition.

Mrs Gomashie described the achievement as a national inspiration and said Ms Mantey's use of Ghana-made beauty products reflected the innovation, creativity and resilience within the country's creative arts sector.

In a brief interaction with Ms Roselyn in Accra yesterday, the minister said she found it important to personally commend the artist for an exceptional display of endurance and professionalism.

"We must celebrate people like you because your work inspires others. Your endurance, passion and professionalism are values that must be recognised and encouraged," the Minister stated.

She assured that the Ministry would continue creating platforms to spotlight emerging talents and further promote Ghanaian culture through beauty, fashion and the arts.

Speaking exclusively to The Ghanaian Times, Ms Mantey said her motivation stemmed from her professional skills and a desire to promote locally made beauty products.

"I knew I had what it takes. But I also wanted to show the world the quality of Ghanaian brands," she said.

She revealed that more than 70 per cent of the products used during the challenge were Ghana-made, and described the experience as physically demanding.

"We had five-minute breaks every four hours. No talking, no resting. Even eating had to be done with one hand," she said.

According to her, the attempt to set the record was challenging as she was hospitalised for a week following the event, adding that it took a toll on her and her assistant.

Now officially recognised by Guinness World Records, she plans to use her platform to promote Ghanaian brands globally and train the youth.

She also hinted at a return to music, having won TV3's Mentor in 2013, and urged the government to support the growing beauty industry, which she said continues to create jobs and foster innovation.