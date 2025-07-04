Ghana: BCM Workers Cry Over Non-Payment of End-of-Service Benefits

The Concern Workers Union of BCM Group has appealed to the government to intervene on their behalf and ensure that they are paid their legally mandated end-of-service benefits by management.

According to the union members numbering about 750, the BCM Group has failed to pay their entitlements to them more than six months after their contracts were terminated by the company, a situation that had led to the suffering of most of the members.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times in Accra last Wednesday, the Secretary to the Union, Mr Benjamin Asmah, explained that they were employed under a subcontract between BCM Group and Goldfields Ghana, Tarkwa Mines, in the Western Region 2018.

He said in 2018, Goldfields subcontracted BCM to handle all its mining services and as part of the deal, all employees handling mining services were transferred to BCM leading to the individuals signing independent contracts with their new employer.

Mr Asmah again indicated that as part of the contract, it was agreed that Goldfields would make half of the money for the payment of their end-of-service benefits available, while their new employer, BCM, would bear the cost of the extra half.

To this end, each employee was to receive his or her full benefits from BCM, however, the BCM had been dilly dallying with the employees after the end of their contract despite Goldfield fulfilling its side of the bargain.

"As we speak now, Goldfields has assured of its commitment to paying its part of our benefits, however, our challenge is that Goldfields can only do that when that of BCM is ready. Unfortunately, management of BCM seems not ready to honour their side of the contract," he elaborated.

According to Asmah, all efforts to resolve the matter through engagements with the Labour Commission in the Western Region, the Ghana Mine Workers Union, and the Police Regional Command have yielded no results, as BCM Group has remained unresponsive.

"This is not just about money. This is about justice for the people who have given their health and strength to this company. We are, therefore, calling on the government to enforce the law and compel BCM to fulfill its obligations," he added.

The dispute stems from 2018, restructuring at Gold Fields Ghana, when the mining company transitioned from owner mining to contract mining and brought in BCM Group and EMP as contractors.

The 750 workers of the Concern Union of BCM Ghana were absorbed under this new arrangement and continued operations under BCM Group until their contracts were terminated.

Ghana's Labour Act mandates that workers receive end-of-service benefits upon termination, especially in cases involving long-term service.

Furthermore, Mr Asmal added that BCM Group has violated these legal requirements.

When The Ghanaian Times contacted the Ghana Mines Workers Union (GMWU), the Deputy General Secretary of GMWU, Mr Jerry Andoh, on Monday, acknowledged the issue stating that, series of meetings had been done between GMWU and BCM Group in respect to its failure to pay the mandatory end-of-service allowance to its workers.

According to him, the documents presented by BCM Group has proved that, the company is under financial crises and has assured the Union to pay the money which is estimated to $14 million.

Mr Jerry, however, urged the Concern Workers Union of BCM to remain calm as the mother union continue to negotiate with BCM groups to pay the money.

Moreover, the Human Resource Manager of BCM Group, Mr Evans Johnson, when contacted on Monday by phone, he refused to comment on the matter, stating that a meeting had been scheduled to engage with stakeholder on Tuesday about the subject-matter.

As at the time of filing this report, all the necessary steps to contact the managements of Gold Field proved futile.