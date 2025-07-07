Kenya: World Record Innit! Beatrice Chebet Clocks Fastest Time Ever in Women's 5000m

5 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 5, 2025 - Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet smashed the world record for the women's 5000m on her way to victory at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon on Saturday night.

Chebet clocked 13:58.06, smashing the previous one held by Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay, who clocked 14:00.21 at the same venue in September 2023.

Another Kenyan, women's 10km world record holder Agnes Jebet, finished second in a personal best (PB) of 14:01.29.

Tsegay, who had seemed destined for second, had to be content with third place after clocking a season's best (SB) of 14:04.41.

Chebet had led from start to finish and always seemed to be in the mood for a world record.

More to follow...

