Kenya: Cherotich Finishes Second At Prefontaine Classic As Yavi Wins Latest Battle With Fellow Countrywoman

5 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 5, 2025 - Olympics bronze medalist Faith Cherotich finished second in the women's 3000m steeplechase at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday night.

Cherotich clocked a personal best (PB) of 8:48.71, losing out to Olympic champion Winfred Yavi, who timed a world lead of 8:45.25 for the win.

The 2020 Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai of Uganda bagged the final podium place, clocking a season's best (SB) of 8:51.77 in third place.

Saturday's race was the first time Cherotich has failed to win a race this year.

She began 2025 with victory at Doha Diamond League on May 16 -- clocking 9:05.08.

The 20-year-old then ran 9:02.60 to win the Oslo Diamond League on June 12 before clinching the Paris Diamond League in a world lead of 8:53.37, a week later.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.