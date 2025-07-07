Kenya: Power of Faith! Kipyegon Storms to World Record At Prefontaine Classic

5 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 5, 2025 - Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon smashed the world record for the women's 1500m -- again -- at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday night.

Kipyegon clocked 3:48.68 to cut the tape, smashing the previous record of 3:49.04 that she set at the Paris Diamond League on July 7, last year.

Ethiopian Diribe Welteji clocked a personal best (PB) of 3:51.44 to finish second as Australian Jessica Hull timed a season's best (SB) of 3:52.67 to take third place.

Kipyegon's feat on Saturday came just over a week after she fell agonisingly short of making history as the first woman to run the mile in under four minutes.

The double world record holder clocked 4:06.42 in the 'Breaking4' challenge in Paris -- setting an unofficial world record for the mile in the process.

More to follow...

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.