Southern Africa: Tz Urges SADC to Speed Up Energy Resolutions

Zimbabwe — AS the Southern African Development Community (SADC) promotes energy as a unifying force and a catalyst for economic growth across the continent, Tanzania has called on the bloc to strengthen the implementation of its resolutions to fully unlock the energy sector's potential.

Speaking at the conclusion of the joint meeting of SADC Ministers Responsible for Energy and Water, Deputy Minister for Energy Judith Kapinga expressed the need for member states' energy ministers to prioritise the execution of the set resolutions in the interest of the bloc and its people.

The meeting took place in Harare, Zimbabwe, focusing on strengthening and discussing various issues to facilitate regional integration in the energy and water sectors, attended by ministers from member countries, including Tanzania.

Among other thing ministers, senior officials and partners gathered to accelerate regional cooperation on energy access, water security, infrastructure development and climate resilience across the southern Africa.

"It is time for SADC to ensure we have strong strategies for implementing the resolutions agreed upon in our conferences, ensuring they benefit both our citizens and our nations collectively, in transforming the energy sector into a true catalyst for liberation within our regional bloc," said Ms Kapinga.

On clean cooking energy, the Deputy Minister urged SADC to adopt firm commitments and effective strategies to advance the agenda and expand access across the region.

She further commended the bloc for prioritising the clean cooking energy agenda, stressing the importance of establishing time-bound agreements on the actions that member states will take to implement the agenda.

Moreover, the deputy minister highlighted Tanzania's government efforts in promoting and educating the public about the importance of clean cooking energy to achieve the targets outlined in the National Strategy for Clean Cooking Energy (2024- 2034).