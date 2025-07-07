Tanzania: Govt Rolls Out Travel Insurance for Foreign Visitors

Dodoma — THE government, through the Insurance Act, Cap 394, has introduced mandatory inbound travel insurance for foreigners entering Mainland Tanzania at a premium 44 US dollars (about 116,000/-).

According to the statement released by the Ministry of Finance on Friday, the insurance is meant to cover medical emergency, loss of luggage and emergency medical evacuation or repatriation.

"The implementation of the mandatory inbound travel insurance will officially commence once the regulations related to the same are gazetted. The public will be informed once the process is complete," reads part of the statement.

The initiative follows a recent precedent set in Zanzibar in October 2024, where foreign visitors were charged 44 US dollars per adult, 22 US dollars for children aged 3-17 and infants exempt, via the Zanzibar Insurance Corporation (ZIC).

Minister for Finance, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba formally proposed the amendment of the Insurance Act, Cap 394, while delivering the government's budget estimates for the 2025/26 Financial Year.

He noted that the insurance coverage will be valid for up to 92 days per visitor and will not apply to citizens of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The insurance scheme will be implemented through a public-private partnership, with the National Insurance Corporation (NIC), representing the government. A revenuesharing framework will be established to ensure effective management and delivery of the service.

Administered via a public-private partnership, the state-owned National Insurance Corporation (NIC) and authorised agents will manage the scheme, with private insurers participating and sharing revenue.

The government frames the measure as crucial for protecting visitors, reducing strain on public health systems, especially in remote safari and national park zones and bolstering Tanzania's reputation as a safe and responsible tourism destination.

This new policy marks a turning point in Tanzanian travel regulations, balancing visitor safety and health coverage with maintaining a friendly, competitive tourism environment will be key