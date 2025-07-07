Tanzania's Hospital Capacity Records 47pc Increase

Dodoma — TANZANIA'S 's health sector has recorded significant progress during the four years of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration, particularly in expanding hospital bed capacity, improving emergency services, and increasing the budget for the procurement of medicines.

Statistics show that the number of hospital beds has increased from 84,162 in 2020 to 123,769 in 2024, an addition of 39,607 beds, representing a 47.1 percent increase. This development has greatly reduced the challenge of patients being forced to sleep on the floor due to a shortage of beds.

Emergency obstetric services have also been strengthened. Facilities offering emergency caesarean section services have risen from 340 in 2020 to 577 in 2024. This represents an increase of 237 facilities, or 70 percent, which has contributed significantly to the reduction of maternal deaths from 556 in 2020 to 104 in 2025.

In terms of emergency medical services, the number of hospitals providing such care has increased from just seven in 2020 to 125 in 2025. In addition, 1,165 new dispensaries have been constructed, greatly improving access to health services in both rural and urban areas.

Regarding the availability of medicines, the government has raised the budget for the procurement of pharmaceuticals from 270 bn/- in 2021 to over 400bn/-in 2024. As a result, the availability of essential medicines and medical supplies has improved from 73 percent in 2020 to 89.3 percent in 2024.

These improvements have also contributed to a significant decline in the under-five mortality rate. The number of deaths among children under five has dropped from 67 per 1,000 live births in 2020 to 43 in 2024 a 36 percent reduction.

These achievements are part of the sixth-phase government's broader efforts to strengthen the health sector and ensure quality healthcare is accessible even at the village level.