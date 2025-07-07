Kenya: Wetangula Warns Against Return to 2007 Chaos, Calls for Unity and Peace

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Masika Wetangula has issued a stern warning against the resurgence of divisive and retrogressive politics, cautioning that failure to embrace unity could plunge Kenya back into the chaos witnessed during the 2007/08 post-election violence.

Speaking during a Sunday service at the Lord Promise Church in Kwale County, Speaker Wetang'ula emphasized the critical need for national cohesion, peace, and respect for Kenya's constitutional rights, regardless of tribal or regional affiliations.

"We must never allow our nation to slide back into the quagmire of ethnic violence and political intolerance. We all remember the pain of 2007. That dark chapter must never repeat itself ,"Wetangula told the congregation.

The Speaker reminded worshippers that Kenya's diversity is its strength and that the Constitution protects every citizen's right to live and thrive in any part of the country.

He called on political leaders to rise above tribal lines and work together to safeguard national stability.

Reflecting on the current administration, Wetang'ula described President William Ruto's 2022 electoral win as a "divine triumph," likening it to the biblical victory of David over Goliath.

He urged Kenyans to pray for the President as he prepares for a re-election bid in 2027, emphasizing the importance of spiritual support and national unity.

"President Ruto's victory was against all odds. It is proof that when God anoints you, no human force can stop your destiny," said Wetangula.

The veteran politician also shared his personal journey from being elected as a Member of Parliament in 1992 to serving in various senior positions, including Minister, Senator, and now Speaker of the National Assembly.

He credited his success to divine guidance rather than personal ambition.

Wetang'ula further underscored the role of the Church in shaping future generations and called for the construction of a Sunday School facility at Lord Promise Church.

He pledged support together with his fellow Members of Parliament for the project, describing Sunday School as the foundation of a God-fearing and morally upright society.

"I urge the Church to prioritize the spiritual nurturing of our children. They are the torchbearers of a peaceful and united Kenya," he added.

The Speaker praised the Church for preaching peace and fostering hope amid growing national anxiety. He reiterated that only unity and faith can steer the country toward progress.

Wetang'ula was accompanied by a strong delegation of national and county leaders, including Majority Whip Hon. Silvanus Osoro, Hon. Didmus Baraza, Hon. Mark Nyamita, Hon. Emmanuel Wangwe, Hon. Kitayama Maisori, Hon. Japheth Nyakundi, Hon. Naomi Waqo, Hon. Frederick Ikana, Hon. Alfa Miruka, and Hon. Farouk Kibet.