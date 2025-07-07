Kenya: Several Schools to Remain Shut Over Saba Saba Unrest Fears

6 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Several schools across Kenya have announced closure on Monday, July 7, as a precautionary measure ahead of the planned Saba Saba protests.

The closures come amid growing fears of potential unrest during the demonstrations, which are expected to draw large crowds and heightened police presence, particularly in major towns and cities.

Some school heads said they were acting out of caution to protect students and staff, pointing to past protests that saw clashes with police, tear gas, and major disruptions to transport.

"With the uncertainty around Monday's protests, we've chosen to suspend classes for the day. We'll reopen once we're sure it's safe," read a notice from a Nairobi-based school.

The Ministry of Education is yet to issue an official directive, but individual institutions have taken the initiative to safeguard learners, especially in areas likely to experience protests.

This year's Saba Saba protests mark 35 years since the 1990 rally that fought for multi-party democracy in Kenya.

But beyond the anniversary, the demonstrations also reflect rising public frustration with President William Ruto's government over broken promises and growing concerns about how the country is being run.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.