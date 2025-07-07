Kenya: Ruto - Primary Healthcare Is Free, Report Hospitals Charging Patients

Nairobi — President William Ruto has warned public and private hospitals that continue to charge patients for Primary Health Care (PHC) services, declaring that such services are now free under the government's new health reforms.

The President who spoke during a church service in Embu called on Kenyans to report any health facilities demanding payment for services that are supposed to be offered at no cost.

"If someone asks you for money at a hospital, tell them you heard it with your own ears: the President of Kenya said you should be treated and go home without being asked for any money," Ruto stated.

He revealed that over 1,000 private hospitals have already been deregistered from government health programmes after being found guilty of defrauding patients and submitting fake claims to the Ministry of Health.

The President said some of these facilities were charging citizens while also billing the government for the same services a practice he described as outright fraud.

"We are confronting them. They were charging patients while filing dishonest returns for reimbursement. That is corruption, and we will not tolerate it," Ruto said.

He reaffirmed that primary healthcare is a constitutional right, not a privilege, and that no Kenyan should be turned away from a health facility because of their financial situation.

The President said the new system will operate on the principle of equity where those who earn more will pay more, those who earn less will pay less, and the government will fully cover the poorest.

"Everyone will pay according to their ability. Those with greater ability will pay more. Those with lower ability will pay less. And those who have no ability at all the Government of Kenya will pay for them," President Ruto said.

The reforms are part of the government's transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), a programme designed to streamline healthcare financing, expand access, and crack down on corruption in the health sector.

Ruto also emphasized the government's intention to ensure equality in medical care, saying treatment should not be reserved for the wealthy.

"My intention and that of the Government of Kenya is to ensure that healthcare is not a privilege for the rich. Healthcare is a right for every Kenyan," he asserted.

He challenged communities and leaders to cooperate in identifying vulnerable households who require full government support, ensuring that no one is left behind as the country shifts to the new universal health coverage model.

The President's remarks follow public outcry over reports of patients being turned away or forced to pay for basic services at some facilities, despite assurances that primary care is fully subsidized.