Kenya: Govt to Punish Absentee Public Workers On Saba Saba

Nairobi — Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has issued a stern directive to all public servants, warning them against skipping work on Monday, July 7, amid planned Saba Saba protests.

Ruku while speaking in Embu on Sunday underscored that "Monday is not a public holiday" and asked all government employees "to report to work without fail."

He cited Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution, which outline the values and principles of public service, stressing the importance of dedication and service to the public.

"Tomorrow is not a public holiday. All public servants are expected to be at their workstations by 8:00 a.m. and remain until 5:00 p.m., as guided by the 2016 Public Service HR policy and manual," Ruku said.

He added that his ministry will conduct spot checks to ensure compliance, warning that those who fail to show up will receive show-cause letters.

"I will personally conduct spot checks. Anyone who fails to report to duty will be held accountable. Public service is a calling, and we must deliver on our mandate to serve the citizens," he said.

The directive comes amid nationwide tension ahead of the Saba Saba protests, which commemorate the country's struggle for democracy and come just weeks after the one-year anniversary of the June 25 Gen Z protests that brought much of the public sector to a standstill.

During those demonstrations, most public offices remained deserted, raising questions about government preparedness during civil action.

Several schools in the country have meanwhile announced closure on Monday as a precautionary measure ahead of the planned Saba Saba protests.

The closures come amid growing fears of potential unrest during the demonstrations, which are expected to draw large crowds and heightened police presence, particularly in major towns and cities.

Some school administrators cited safety concerns for students and staff, with memories of previous protests marked by clashes, police crackdowns, and transport disruption stil fresh.

The Ministry of Education was yet to issue an official directive, but individual institutions have taken the initiative to safeguard learners, especially in areas likely to experience protests.