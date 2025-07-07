Zimbabwe Launches Wildlife Translocation Programme to Restore Biodiversity At National Park

ZIMBABWE Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has announced the implementation of a comprehensive wildlife transformation programme.

The exercise is aimed at improving the biodiversity in one of its major game reserves, the Matusadonha National Park (MNP).

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the multi-year initiative will be rolled out in partnership with the African Parks Network and The Matusadona Conservation Trust.

This will be done to restore biodiversity, enhance ecological resilience, and support sustainable natural resource management within MNP and its broader landscape.

"The authority issued permits to translocate 10 eland (Taurotragus oryx) and 50 buffalos (Syncerus caffer) from Tsetse Island, part of the Lake Kariba Recreational Park, to Matusadona.

"Additionally, 20 sable antelope (Hippotragus niger) will be relocated from Sibilobilo Safari Area, alongside other key herbivores-including sable, eland, and roan antelope (Hippotragus equinus) sourced from carefully selected populations across the country.

"This strategic intervention aims to re-establish viable, self-sustaining herbivore populations, contributing to ecosystem restoration and the rewilding of Matusadona as part of the larger Sebungwe landscape," Farawo said in a Friday statement.

According to Farawo these efforts are underpinned by scientific ecological assessments to safeguard the health and sustainability of source populations.

He said throughout the duration of this multi-year programme, additional measures will be implemented to strengthen conservation outcomes.

These include enhanced law enforcement, biodiversity monitoring, and community development initiatives aimed at improving local livelihoods, boosting anti-poaching efforts, and generating tangible conservation benefits for communities living adjacent to the national park.

"Such integrated approaches are essential to promoting coexistence and ensuring the long-term sustainability of conservation efforts.

"Matusadona National Park is currently undergoing a transformative phase, driven by substantial investments in infrastructure, ecological restoration, and stakeholder engagement, these initiatives are positioning the park once again as a key national conservation asset.

"The translocation programme is a vital component of this broader strategy, ensuring that wildlife populations thrive and that the ecological, cultural, and economic benefits are preserved for present and future generations."

Farawo said ZimParks and its partners remain committed to responsible, evidence-based conservation practices that uphold biodiversity integrity, ecosystem health, and community well-being.