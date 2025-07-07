Zimbabwe: Nutty O's New Album 'Too Much' Arrives July 8, Packed With Love

AWARD-winning Afro-fusion artist Nutty O is set to shake the music scene once more with his second solo project of the year, a powerful ode of love and positivity titled "Too Much."

The album, which is slated to drop on July 8, 2025, has been dubbed as not just a collection of tracks but a vessel for hope, a beacon against the shadows forged in the crucible of "challenging times".

Born Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa, the 32-year-old musical powerhouse, in a statement said, the album will bring love.

"I am thrilled to announce the release of my second solo project this year, a testament to the power of love and music in these challenging times.

"As the world navigates difficult moments, I believe love is the answer, and this new project embodies that spirit.

"Through my music, I aim to spread love, positivity, and hope. I hope you enjoy this new release and join me in embracing the transformative power of love," said Nutty O.

His little to non-controversial career began in 2013 and blossomed when he gained international recognition for his feature on the Grammy-nominated "Reggae Forever" album, followed by his debut record, "Mustard Seed", which saw him scoop three prestigious awards in 2022, including Best Album, Song of The Year, and Best Male Artist.

Further cementing his legacy, Nutty O was featured alongside the iconic Bob Marley in the reimagined "Africa Unite" album in 2023