Ethiopia: Govt Vows to Show Unwavering Commitment for Lasting Peace

Ethiopia is actively working to establish lasting peace and stability after experiencing a range of internal conflicts and localized disputes. The government's comprehensive approach goes beyond addressing immediate crises, aiming instead to create a strong foundation for long-term peace, national unity, and sustainable economic development.

Over the years, the country has faced numerous challenges, including the severe consequences of the conflict in its northern region and various localized disputes that have strained its societal fabric. In response, the government has introduced a series of initiatives and policies designed to address and resolve the deep rooted causes of discord and foster unity.

These efforts span from community level peace building dialogues to significant institutional reforms intended to improve governance and resolve grievances.

A crucial step in this ongoing pursuit of peace was the Pretoria Agreement, signed in November 2024. This landmark accord, skillfully mediated by the African Union, formally ended the devastating two-year conflict between the Ethiopian federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Last Thursday, on July 3, 2025 appearing at the 42nd regular meeting of the House of People's Representatives, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) highlighted that the agreement has brought significant relief to the Tigray State, halting the daily loss of life and paving the way for a peaceful future.

Speaking to members of the House of People's Representatives, the Prime Minister also noted that the Pretoria Agreement introduced a new approach by involving former combatants in the interest of national unity.

Recent data from the federal government underscored a growing commitment to solidify the achievements of the Pretoria Agreement. The government has also consistently emphasized its dedication to the full implementation of the accord, viewing it as the most viable and credible way to strengthen the peace process and achieve a sustainable resolution to the complex issues that had distressed the Tigray State.

This commitment includes ensuring humanitarian access, facilitating the return of displaced persons to their homes, and initiating transitional justice mechanisms vital for healing and reconciliation. Prime Minister Abiy also urged all Ethiopians, including the people of Tigray, to contribute to national dialogue and lasting peace.

He reaffirmed the government's dedication to facilitating the return of displaced citizens to their homes. He mentioned that displaced persons in Raya and Tselemt have been completely returned to their localities, noting this as part of the agreement.

However, he stressed that efforts must continue to return the displaced persons of Welkait to their localities, a cause to which the government is committed. To achieve this, collaboration between actors from both sides is essential.

Additionally, the government is actively investing in disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) programs for former combatants, particularly those who participated in the northern conflict. These programs are vital not only for security but also for providing individuals with pathways to productive civilian lives, thereby reducing the likelihood of renewed violence.

The Premier further stated that rehabilitating and reintegrating former fighters is a top priority and, affirmed supports for the State's interim administration. He also stressed the necessity of implementing DDR programs for various armed groups.

In the previous week, statements of Ethiopia's National Rehabilitation Commission (NRC) mentioned that over 60,000 ex-combatants in four regional states have been successfully reintegrated into society.

NRC Commissioner, Temesgen Tilahun, speaking t the opening of a three-day Training of Trainers (ToT) on reintegration, entrepreneurship, and job creation for ex-combatants, stated that the rehabilitated ex-combatants are living in the Tigray, Afar, Oromia, and Amhara states.

This training aims to strengthen efforts to ensure a smooth transition for ex-militants back into society and support the nation's efforts to foster peace and stability, he said.

Of the total ex-combatants, 48,000 were from the Tigray State, with the remaining more than 12,000 from the Afar, Oromia, and Amhara states. According to Temesgen, the commission expects to successfully complete the first phase of the program in the Tigray State within the next two months, as 65 percent of the plan has already been achieved.

Despite some challenges, the process has been productive so far, and he emphasized the need for collaboration from all relevant stakeholders. The commissioner urged partners and other pertinent stakeholders to continue their support, especially financial assistance, which is crucial for the reintegration program.

Furthermore, the government is concentrating on addressing macroeconomic imbalances, promoting sustainable growth, and empowering the private sector as a key driver of development. These economic reforms are not separate from peace building efforts; rather, they are deeply interconnected.

The federal government holds a strong conviction for peacefully resolving disagreements in Tigray, with Prime Minister Abiy emphasizing that the government's sole interest in Tigray is development.

According to the Prime Minister, the agreement has created a new culture for the people of Ethiopia and other nations, demonstrating the government's strong commitment to peace. He also confirmed that essential services like telecom, banking, and air transport have been fully resumed.

A stable and growing economy provides the resources and opportunities necessary to address the root causes of challenges such as conflict, poverty, and inequality. By improving livelihoods and fostering a sense of shared prosperity, these reforms aim to solidify national unity and pave the way for a truly prosperous future for all Ethiopians, showcasing remarkable national resilience in the face of past adversity.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Abiy asserted that misguided political thinking fuels division, incites conflict, and promote a culture of entitlement detached from genuine effort or contribution.

In this regard, the Prime Minister stressed that true wisdom and national progress must be pursued through hard work, education, and productivity. He also warned that power struggles driven by violence, force, and rumors threaten peace and democracy, stating that "violence cannot bring lasting victory; it only leads to destruction."

Prime Minister Abiy further explained that poverty, unemployment, and extreme ethnic nationalism continue to fuel unrest. He warned that if these issues remain unaddressed, such extremism and backwardness pose serious threats to national unity.

These internal issues are exacerbated by foreign interference and provocateurs, which further destabilize the country. To achieve lasting peace, Ethiopians must reject divisive ideologies, confront extremism, and commit to work, education, and unity.

He also underlined that the people of Tigray do not desire war and cautioned against those who might misinterpret international dynamics as an opportunity for renewed conflict.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the desire of the people of Tigray is peace and the resolution of problems through dialogue. Speaking on the role of communities in peacebuilding, the Prime Minister urged citizens to reject acts of violence and killing, highlighting the importance of collective responsibility in preserving peace.

To this effect, the Prime Minister praised the recent stance taken by the people of Amhara, calling for peace and development and declaring "enough is enough" as a powerful and commendable message to the nation.

He emphasized that such a public demands must be met with respect and meaningful action. The Premier called upon religious leaders and community elders to mediate peace and take proactive action to prevent the situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia from resorting to conflict.

BY FIKADU BELAY

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 6 JULY 2025