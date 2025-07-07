Uganda: Museveni Urges Ugandans to Embrace Science, Innovation

President Museveni has reiterated the need for Ugandans, particularly learners, to strongly embrace science, innovation, and technology as the country pushes towards a knowledge-based and industrial economy.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by the Resident City Commissioner for Kampala, Asiimwe Jane Muhindo, at the graduation ceremony of Dr. Desire Mwebaze, the son of Commissioner Pidson Mwebaze, who graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, the President emphasized that Uganda's development potential lies in cultivating a skilled and innovative workforce.

"If Ugandans are entrepreneurial enough and focus on science and innovation, we shall build a strong and competent human resource just like countries such as China and Japan," Museveni noted in his message.

His academic excellence was recognized by President Museveni, who lauded his performance and gifted him a cash token of Shs 5 million as a gesture of appreciation and encouragement.

"Desire is a shining example of what our youth can achieve when they are focused and determined," Museveni added.

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, also conveyed her message to the graduates through the CEO of the Uganda Women's Effort to Save Orphans (UWESO). She urged civil servants and professionals entering the workforce to serve with empathy and compassion, especially in public service.

Speaking on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, AIGP Jesse Kamunanirwe reminded the graduates of the importance of integrity and accountability in their careers.

"You are now entering a new phase where your actions will speak louder than your academic credentials. Uphold values that build rather than break society," Kamunanirwe said.

Commissioner Pidson Mwebaze, father to Dr. Desire, commended President Museveni for championing education and securing a bright academic future for many Ugandan children. He expressed pride in his son's achievement and encouraged other parents to invest in their children's education.

As Uganda continues to prioritize science and innovation in its Vision 2040 development agenda, this year's UCU graduation served as a timely reminder of the critical role higher education institutions play in shaping the country's future workforce.