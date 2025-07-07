Uganda: MP Ssekikubo Launches Campaign Amid Violence in Lwemiyaga

Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo officially launched his re-election campaign, days after a violent altercation involving his supporters and those aligned with General Emmanuel Rwashande left one person dead.

The incident, which occurred last Friday, sent shockwaves through the constituency.

MP Ssekikubo, who previously stepped back from active campaigning due to growing insecurity and anxiety among his supporters, returned to the field with a rally held in Mpumudde, Lwemiyaga.

"The level of intimidation and political violence we are witnessing cannot be normalized. We cannot sit back and watch as our people are harassed and beaten simply for supporting a candidate of their choice," Ssekikubo said while addressing hundreds of supporters. "Enough is enough."

The violence had sparked rumors that Ssekikubo was pulling out of the race. However, he vehemently denied these claims, affirming his commitment to continue seeking the people's mandate.

Adding fuel to the fire, Michael Nuwagira -- widely known as Toyota and a brother to President Museveni -- visited Lwemiyaga this weekend and openly campaigned against Ssekikubo.

"We know what you need. Don't speak -- just vote. We will stand with you at every step," Toyota told voters. "What we bring to the table is more powerful than mere words."

Ssekikubo, in response, accused Toyota and others of disguising personal interests as concern for ordinary citizens.

"Lwemiyaga is rich in resources like uranium and prime land. These so-called power brokers aren't here to help the people -- they are here for those resources," Ssekikubo said. "They are not fighting for the common man; they're after the wealth under our feet."

He also revealed he has filed a legal complaint against Gen. Rwashande, challenging his eligibility to run for office on grounds that he lacks the necessary academic qualifications.

"Rwashande didn't complete the required education, and we have asked the NRM Electoral Commission to disqualify him," he stated.

Despite the turmoil, Ssekikubo has resumed full-scale campaigning and was seen traversing several parts of the constituency with energized supporters chanting his name.

With rising tensions and both sides digging in, the Lwemiyaga parliamentary race is shaping up to be one of the most contentious and closely watched in the region.