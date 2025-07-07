Rwanda: Kagame Calls for Urgent Action to Bridge Connectivity Gaps

President Paul Kagame, on Sunday, July 6, called for deliberate efforts to drive connectivity, stating that bridging the remaining gaps in access to digital technology will require innovation in both policy and financing.

The President said this while addressing a virtual meeting on the occasion to mark 15th anniversary of the United Nations Broadband Commission of driving the universal broadband connectivity agenda. President Kagame co-chairs the Commission alongside Carlos Slim.

Kagame expressed his and Slim's commitment of continued contribution to the mission, whether as the leaders of the commission or outside of the commission altogether.

The Head of State told the leaders that they have to address affordability, digital skills, local content and gender gaps with the same urgency given to other infrastructure. The Broadband Commission defines the internet as being affordable if 1.5 gigabyte of mobile data is priced at no more than 2 percent of average income.

"Fifteen years ago, we began with the simple conviction that broadband must reach everyone everywhere because it is an essential driver of sustainable development. At the time, connectivity was out of reach for many people, especially in Africa," he said.

Today, he said, broadband powers economies, expands access to knowledge in rural as well as urban areas, and brings communities closer.

Among the achievements, he cited the lowered cost of access, increased reach and opened digital pathways for millions of people.

However, Kagame pointed to connectivity gaps in coverage and usage.

"Millions of people remain disconnected either because networks do not reach them or because other barriers hold them back, her said, noting that traditional investment models may not be enough if the goal is to reach low-income users.

"Our continent is home to a young and talented population who need to be given the means and opportunity to use their creativity. The good news is that we are seeing more and more investment in digital infrastructure, but we can certainly do more."

"Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence bring both promise and risk, but without deliberate action, these tools could widen gaps instead of closing them... Bridging the remaining gaps will require innovation in both policy and financing. We need new mechanisms that can scale and adapt quickly."

Kagame noted that Rwanda has benefited from strong partnerships, including with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), UNESCO, UNDP, Smart Africa and the African Union, among others.

"With just five years to the 2030 deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals, time is not on our side. Above all, we need political resolve," he said. "Connectivity is a public good. The focus of the transition to the next phase of this work must be to accelerate and finish what we have started."

As an accelerator of global development, the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development in 2018 set out seven targets for 2025 to connect half of the world's population.

These targets aim to expand broadband infrastructure to support the achievement of the SDGs.