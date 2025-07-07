Uganda: Museveni Pledges Support for Shrines, Warns Against Wetland Misuse

President Museveni has pledged government support for the construction of religious shrines and urged locals to protect wetlands during the annual St. Gonzaga Gonza Bato celebrations in Kaliro.

"I joined the believers of Kaliro at the annual St. Gonzaga Gonza Bato celebrations. Gonzaga Gonza is one of the revered Uganda martyrs," Museveni said.

He recalled efforts by his government to honor martyrs nationally.

"When the NRM came to power, I discussed with Cardinal Nsubuga to establish 3rd June as a national holiday to honor those who died for freedom of worship, alongside Heroes Day on 9th June for political freedom," he noted.

Museveni announced that government will fund the construction of new religious sites.

"We will support the construction of shrines for St. Gonzaga Gonza in Bugonza and for St. Matia Mulumba in Kyebando, Mayuge, similar to the Catholic and Anglican shrines in Namugongo," he said.

He added that the Bishop Hannington Memorial Site in Kyando, Mayuge, would also be further developed.

Museveni praised local church leadership.

"I appreciate Bishop Charles Wamika's efforts to combat poverty and wish him a speedy recovery," he said.

He expressed concern over environmental misuse.

"I also noticed some misuse of wetlands; I encourage transitioning to fish farming and irrigation to maximize land productivity," Museveni advised.