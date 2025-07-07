Rwanda: Victoire Ingabire Bail Hearing Scheduled for Tuesday

Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza is expected to appear before the Kicukiro Primary Court on Tuesday, July 8, for a pre-trial detention hearing, The New Times has learned.

The bail hearing, scheduled for 10:00 a.m., follows her arrest on June 19 over allegations of spreading false information and harmful propaganda intended to incite a hostile international opinion against the Rwandan government.

According to the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), Ingabire, a former convict, is suspected of committing the offences against public security. The prosecution submitted her case to court on June 30, after receiving an investigative report from the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

Ingabire, the leader of the unregistered DALFA-Umurinzi party, previously served a 15-year prison sentence for incitement, forming an armed group, and minimising the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. She was released in 2018 after her sentence was commuted by President Paul Kagame.

Her latest case is linked to an ongoing conspiracy trial involving 10 other people, including YouTuber Theoneste Nsengimana and Sylvain Nsabimana, who is accused of mobilising a group allegedly plotting to undermine the government.

Prosecutors say Sibomana was a key coordinator of a training programme alledgedly aimed at preparing participants for non-violent resistance.

According to the prosecution, in 2021, Sibomana recruited people under the pretext of offering English language lessons, during which he allegedly used materials such as Blueprint for Revolution, a manual for non-violent protest authored by Serbian activist Srdja Popovic.

Prosecution alleged that the group conducted sessions in secret, with participants using aliases and receiving external financial support.