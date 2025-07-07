Comoros Marks 50 Years of Independence Amid Ongoing Dispute Over Mayotte

The Comoros marks 50 years of independence from France on Sunday but an ongoing territorial dispute over the island of Mayotte - a former part of the Comorian archipelago which chose to remain part of France - hangs heavy over the celebrations.

Geographically, the Comoros archipelago in the Indian Ocean is made up of four islands: Grande Comore, Anjouan, Mohéli and Mayotte. The first three gained independence from France in 1975, but Mayotte remained under French control - a status that Comorian authorities have never accepted.

Bound by historical, cultural, economic and family ties, many Comorians consider the return of Mayotte a national cause. "Mayotte is Comorian," successive governments have insisted. Yet critics argue that the Comorian leadership has grown too conciliatory towards Paris.

The rift dates back to a 1974 referendum in which France asked the Comorian people whether they wanted independence. Nearly 95 percent of voters across the archipelago said yes, but more than 63 percent of Mayotte's electorate voted against it.

Despite objections from the United Nations, which urged France not to break up the archipelago, in line with international law, the French government claimed the right to keep Mayotte.

Until 2009, Mayotte had the hazy status of "collectivité d'outre-mer" (overseas collectivity), but in a 2009 referendum it voted overwhelmingly to become France's 101st department.

'Now is the time'

"Some Mahorans don't even know the Comoros," Houmed Msaïdié, a former minister and presidential adviser on political affairs, told RFI. "Fifty years have passed. Now is the time. We want serious dialogue with France, but above all, with our brothers in Mayotte. Our goal is clear: territorial integrity."

Despite strong backing from the African Union and the United Nations - both of which recognise Mayotte as part of the Comoros - the issue has faded from the international stage as Paris and Moroni have strengthened economic and development ties.

Dr Mohamed Monjoin, president of the pro-reunification Comité Maore, is critical of the current diplomatic approach. "Bilateral dialogue has failed," he says. "Moroni must bring Mayotte back to the UN General Assembly. That hasn't happened in 30 years."

As the Comoros celebrates half a century of sovereignty, many view this independence as incomplete without Mayotte - a freedom still awaiting its final chapter.

This article was adapted from the original version in French.