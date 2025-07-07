Somalia Launches National Policy Dialogue On Tackling Social Media Misuse - Minister of Information Opens High-Level Consultation

MOGADISHU - In a bold move to confront the growing risks posed by the misuse of social media in Somalia, the country's Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Hon. Daud Aweis Jama, officially launched the National Policy Consultation on Managing the Risks of Social Media Misuse. The two-day meeting brings together a broad range of stakeholders to deliberate on developing a unified national strategy to address the harmful impacts of misinformation, extremism, and digital disinformation across online platforms.

The consultation, held in Mogadishu, is attended by:

Directors General from Federal Member States' Ministries of Information (including SSC-Khaatumo and Banadir Region),

Directors from national media offices under the Federal Government,

Representatives from independent media outlets,

Officials from the Independent Media Council, and

Influential Somali social media personalities and digital content creators.

The gathering reflects a multi-stakeholder approach aimed at shaping an inclusive and enforceable social media policy that balances freedom of expression with the need to curb online threats.

The forum comes at a time when Somalia is witnessing a sharp rise in the spread of harmful content online, including hate speech, incitement to violence, extremist propaganda, and widespread disinformation--fueled by unregulated social media use.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Abdishakur Ali Ahmed, Director of Media Strategy at the Ministry of Information, emphasized the urgency of developing a coordinated national response. "This dialogue is about building a clear, unified policy framework to manage the misuse of social media in Somalia. We aim to protect society while preserving open and constructive online discourse," he said.

The consultation's agenda covers a range of topics including:

Identifying and mapping social media-related threats,

Strengthening collaboration between federal and regional information institutions,

Establishing clear policy and legal guidelines for regulating online content,

Engaging digital influencers and media platforms in promoting responsible use of social media,

Combating fake news, radicalization, and targeted disinformation campaigns.

Abdullahi Hayir Du'ale, Director General of the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, underscored the need for a cohesive national policy. "Social media is a double-edged sword. While it offers opportunities for engagement and awareness, it can also be a tool for division and manipulation if left unchecked. We need a unified strategy to address this reality," he said in his welcoming remarks.

Meanwhile, Minister Daud Aweis Jama delivered a powerful keynote speech, urging participants to engage deeply and offer actionable ideas that can translate into practical policy. "Let us use this opportunity to lay the groundwork for a national social media policy that not only addresses the threats but also harnesses the positive potential of these platforms for public good," he stated.

He warned against the dangers of unchecked digital content, pointing to extremist recruitment, disinformation, and online incitement as growing threats in the Somali digital space. "We cannot afford to let social media become a weapon against our own people. Our responsibility is to guide its use for nation-building, truth, and peace," he added.

The two-day forum is expected to conclude with a draft framework that outlines key policy recommendations, legal instruments, and technical guidelines for managing harmful content online. This will serve as the foundation for a forthcoming National Social Media Policy, anticipated to be formally adopted by the Federal Government later this year.

The Ministry of Information has confirmed that the policy will be developed in consultation with all relevant stakeholders, ensuring that it reflects the realities of Somali society, media freedom, and digital innovation.

Somalia, like many countries in the region, has seen exponential growth in social media usage--especially among youth. Platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube have become primary sources of news, entertainment, and civic engagement. However, the lack of regulation and oversight has opened the floodgates to fake news, hate speech, and political manipulation--threatening national cohesion and public safety.

This consultation is part of a broader government effort to modernize Somalia's media laws, protect digital rights, and foster ethical journalism in the digital age.

As Somalia navigates its digital transformation, the launch of this high-level policy dialogue is a crucial step toward establishing a safer, more accountable social media environment. With broad participation from government, media, and civil society, the outcome of this consultation could shape the future of Somalia's online landscape for years to come