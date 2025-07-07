Somalia: Somali Lawmaker Warns Against Federal Interference in Scc Khatumo State Formation

6 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — A Somali federal lawmaker has warned against federal government interference in the ongoing formation of the SCC Khatumo regional administration, urging that locals be allowed to build a representative and inclusive governance structure.

Abdirisaq Hassan Dhokir, a member of the Somali Federal Parliament, spoke exclusively to Shabelle Media, cautioning that any outside meddling could undermine the legitimacy and acceptance of the new administration among the SCC Khatumo community.

"The federal government must respect the wishes of the people of SCC Khatumo and allow them to establish their own administration that truly represents their interests," Dhokir said.

His remarks come as preparations near completion for the establishment of SCC Khatumo, which the federal government officially recognized months ago as a federal member state.

The formation of SCC Khatumo is seen as a key step in Somalia's ongoing federalization process and regional stabilization efforts. However, Dhokir's comments highlight concerns over potential federal overreach that could jeopardize local ownership and cohesion.

Sources from the region indicate ongoing consultations between SCC Khatumo stakeholders and the federal government aimed at reaching a consensus on the state's governance structure to ensure lasting peace and stability.

