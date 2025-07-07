Somalia: Tensions Rise in Sanaag Region Amid Armed Standoff in Ceelbuh

Mogadishu, Somalia — A security crisis is unfolding in the Sanaag region, particularly in the village of Ceelbuh, where armed forces from Puntland have clashed with troops loyal to the former Speaker of the Puntland Parliament, Abdirashid Yusuf Jibril.

According to reliable sources, the confrontation has resulted in civilian casualties, including both deaths and injuries. Puntland forces reportedly moved into the area to prevent a planned consultative conference that was set to take place in Ceelbuh.

It is understood that Puntland deployed troops to counter political figures alleged to have ties with the Federal Government of Somalia. These politicians are accused of advancing efforts to bring the Sanaag region under the administration of SSC-Khaatumo.

Tensions remain high, with fears of a full-scale armed conflict between the two factions stationed in the area. Abdirashid Yusuf Jibril, a key figure advocating for the incorporation of Sanaag into SSC-Khaatumo, is currently present in Ceelbuh.

Recently, the President and Vice President of Puntland accused the Federal Government of Somalia of political interference and inciting instability in Sanaag by supporting local politicians sympathetic to its agenda.

Meanwhile, traditional elders and community leaders in Sanaag have launched mediation efforts and have temporarily suspended the planned consultative meeting in Ceelbuh to prevent further escalation of the conflict.