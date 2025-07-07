Zimbabwe: Mai TT's Facebook Remarks Spark Controversy - Actress Faces Arrest, $100,000 Lawsuit

Businesswoman Shingirai Ziwange Jere has launched a lawsuit against socialite, Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai TT, seeking damages of $100,000 for allegedly disparaging comments posted on social media last month.

Jere has also filed a police report against Mai TT, accusing her of cyberbullying, harassment, and spreading false information, which contravenes the Cyber and Data Protection Act.

Mai Titi allegedly unleashed a barrage of Facebook posts and comments under her "Mai T's Diaries" handle, targeting Jere with accusations of orchestrating physical attacks and influencing the justice system to secure favorable outcomes for her associates.

Mai TT allegedly embroiled Jere in public feuds with socialites, including Patricia Jack, whom she accuses of leaking explicit photos of her daughter, and even suggested Jere's influenced the collapse of Jack's case.

Following a barrage of vitriolic comments from Mai Titi's followers, Jere claims she has lost contracts.

In a letter sent to Mai Titi, copied to the Police Commissioner General and shared with her lawyers, Jere's lawyer, Admire Rubaya, stated that the remarks were "highly defamatory and inflammatory," suggesting Jere "acts with impunity."

"We are instructed that on or about the 9th of June 2025, on your facebook page you posted:

"Zimbabweans this is my threat Shingie Ziwange. She also mentioned that she is related to Patricia that's why this Patricia always posting what she wants claiming hapana zvamomita.

"The last time I got Patricia arrested she went and took her out that's why she bragged that handina kurara mumacells because this woman went and released her and she told me there's nothing I will do about it because she's the law. She said she's the police she's the law, she's the judge she's everything."

"This is the woman behind all the threats I always mention kuti kunevanhu vanotemba kuti mutemo this is the woman. I have let the world know if any accident, burnt house, attack on me or my kid," she said in the said Facebook posts.

According to Jere, Mai TT should not drag private citizens in her drama.

"Why do you not practice your so called socialite life to generate income through "love, likes and stars" without dragging private individuals into your web of lies and smearing them? It is elementary and imperative that you verify issues and conduct a little fact check before unleashing and broadcasting the same to the public so that you avoid unnecessary courtroom drama, which you seem to court, lest you cry victimisation, in circumstances where you would have acted in a brazenly irrational, irresponsible and reckless manner," the letter says.

Mai TT, who has had previous encounters with the law, is now facing a criminal complaint from Jere for allegedly violating the Cyber and Data Protection Act.

"The overall tenor of your illfounded social media rants is that you are sadfishing at the expense of our client and she will not take this lying low.

"In this vein, please note that our client is in the process of lodging a criminal complaint against you. lt is quite ironic and amusing how you must obviously be aware that your actions are clearly criminal, given your history of lodging similar complaints against others. Therefore, this may literally be a charming dose of your own medicine," the letter says.

Shingi, as Jere is known in business circles, stated that the remarks have harmed her reputation and business standing and must be retracted immediately, or she will file a lawsuit. She also denied any alleged abuse of law enforcement connections, asserting her status as a law-abiding citizen and businesswoman of integrity.

"Our client has no connection whatsoever to justice system in Zimbabwe and has no capacity whatsoever to influence any out comes regards cases in Zimbabwe.

"We advise you that if you had conducted proper research, you would have discovered that our client is a leading businesswoman who does not concern herself with any criminal and nefarious activities.

"She is a woman of integrity and to accuse her of violence against another woman is not only ludicrous but deeply harmful to the cause of gender equality.

"False allegations like these undermine genuine survivors and erode public trust in our legal system. Our client has very strong national and robust international business ties, links and partnerships.

"The widely read and circulated statements which have global reach have demeaned and tarnished our client's status and it has severely damaged our client's major asset: her reputation," he lawyer wrote.

In the letter, Mr. Rubaya stated that Mai TT's remarks have far-reaching consequences.

"Consequently, our client advises us that she is now on the verge of losing many lucrative contracts as the published statement and pictures have cast her in a very bad light.

"Our client has the real risk of being declared the enemy of the peace loving Zimbabwean government and being called a person of interest by the Zimbabwean law enforcement agents, yet she has never threatened your life and/or to harm you.

"For the record, our client cannot even harm a fly - she is peace loving and would not be able to utter any threatening words let alone hire anyone to commit assaults upon you," the letter says.

The lawyers demanded a full retraction and deletion of the defamatory remarks.

"Our strict instructions are to demand, as we hereby do, the publication of a full, unconditional and unreserved withdrawal of defamatory statement pictures and the related imputations together with an expression of regret on the same within twelve hours of receiving this letter as well as an instruction to your personnel in charge of the content of your Facebook page and/or other social media pages or handles to delete the posts and comments in question," the letter says.