South Africa: Health Minister to Get Racism Probe Report - South African News Briefs - July 7, 2025

Health Minister to Get Report on Medical Aid Racism Claims

Health Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi is set to receive a report on allegations of racial discrimination against black healthcare providers by some South African medical aid schemes, reports SABC News. The report follows a 2019 complaint by the National Health Care Professional Association and Solutionist Thinkers, who accused medical schemes of unfairly withholding claims based on race and ethnicity. In response, Motsoaledi ordered the Council for Medical Schemes to launch an independent investigation, led by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi under the Section 59 Inquiry. The minister is expected to brief the media after receiving the findings.

Cape Town Initiatives Tackle Drop in Literacy Over Holidays

School is still in session for some orphaned children as Cape Town initiatives use the school holidays to improve reading skills , reports EWN. Despite school being out, youth centers and orphanages across the city say literacy skills in the country have dropped. A 2030 reading panel report found that only 20% of Grade 3 pupils meet reading standards. One initiative, led by junior City Council speaker Mizero Hope Munyandekwe, hosts group reading sessions for children aged 5 to 12. The sessions include reading aloud, asking and answering questions, writing reviews, and drawing, all designed to build confidence and communication skills.

Search On for Fisherman After Suspected Shark Attack

A 37-year-old man remains missing after a suspected shark incident at Mfazazana on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, reports EWN. The man was one of three local fishermen in the water when he disappeared after a shark was seen nearby. A friend tried to help but retreated as two sharks approached. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) believes the sharks were feeding on sardines. Police and search teams, including the K9 unit, continue the search and have opened an investigation.

