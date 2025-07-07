Nigeria: Germs - Why Nigeria Must Embrace All-Day Hygiene Protection

As Nigeria battles rising health risks tied to poor sanitation, experts and stakeholders are calling for a bold rethink of hygiene practices, particularly in homes, schools, markets, and other high-contact environments.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, over 95 million Nigerians still lack access to basic sanitation services, while more than 80 percent of the country's markets and motor parks operate without adequate sanitation infrastructure.

In such a landscape, traditional hygiene routines like bathing in the morning or washing hands intermittently are no longer enough to ward off illness-causing germs that resurface throughout the day.

Public health experts say it's not just about being clean in the morning, it's about staying protected in the hours that follow. For these experts, families need solutions that match the mobility and contact levels of modern life.

However, this growing need for continuous germ defense has paved the way for innovations in hygiene product solutions that don't just cleanse, but actively protect long after use.

One such example is Dettol Original Antibacterial Soap, a product designed not only to kill 99.9 per cent of germs but to support the skin's natural defenses for up to 12 hours. For Dettol, this isn't just about product efficiency, but about aligning with the real-life rhythms of Nigerian families.

"Nigerians are constantly on the move commuting, interacting in crowded spaces, handling cash, touching surfaces, exposure to germs is nearly constant, that's why we developed a product that works with the skin, offering lasting protection throughout the day," a spokesperson noted.

What makes Dettol's approach notable is its understanding that hygiene doesn't end at the bathroom door. By investing in health education, community outreach, and affordable access, the brand reinforces a hygiene culture that is both proactive and inclusive.

Across schools, clinics, markets, and homes, Dettol's visibility is matched by grassroots campaigns that demystify hygiene and empower families to take charge of their health. These efforts are part of a broader shift in how germ protection is framed from one-off routines to an ongoing defense system.

"Science alone can't change behaviour," the spokesperson added. It has to be paired with awareness, affordability, and real cultural understanding."

The urgency of this hygiene revolution isn't just about health--it's also about economics.

According to the World Bank, poor sanitation costs Nigeria over $3 billion annually in healthcare spending, lost productivity, and premature deaths.

This includes costs borne by families through hospital visits, missed school days, and reduced income from illness-related work absences.

By promoting effective and accessible hygiene solutions, experts believe Nigeria can cut down on preventable diseases and their associated costs.

"Interventions that work and can reach the average Nigerian home are not just public health wins--they are economic investments," said a development analyst.

With mounting public health concerns and infrastructure challenges, there's a growing consensus: hygiene protection must become both portable and persistent.

What happens after the morning bath matters just as much as the bath itself. Germs don't wait, and neither should the nation's response.

Experts believe that as Nigeria seeks to improve health outcomes and reduce sanitation-related costs, long-lasting hygiene solutions paired with education and advocacy may well be the country's best bet for cleaner, safer living.