Kenya: Kaptagat Gears Up for Unique 'Cycling for Forests' Race

The serene, high-altitude Kaptagat forest ecosystem is abuzz with activity as preparations intensify for the Kaptagat Cycling Challenge, a unique event that blends professional cycling with critical forest conservation efforts. The race, set for tomorrow, Saturday, July 5, 2025, draws professional and amateur cyclists from across Kenya and neighboring countries, all united by a shared passion for the sport and a commitment to environmental restoration.

The Kaptagat Cycling Challenge is a cornerstone activity of the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme (Kaptagat - ICP), a community-led initiative that has successfully merged conservation with economic sustainability for communities living within the Kaptagat Forest ecosystem.

Highlighting the tangible impact, Principal Secretary, The National Treasury, Dr. Kiptoo Chris Kiptoo who is also the patron of the community initiative shared impressive statistics: "Working together for people and nature, we have rehabilitated over 2,737 hectares with indigenous trees, distributed 300,000 high-value fruit seedlings, supported 35 households with improved dairy breeds, transitioned forest-adjacent communities to clean biogas energy, enhanced water access, and created over 2,000 green jobs. What does this mean? More money in the pockets of forest-adjacent communities and less pressure on the forest. Indeed, an economy powered by forest conservation"

He further emphasized the dual benefit of the event. "As we gear up for the 9th Edition of the Annual Kaptagat Forest Tree Growing and Livelihoods Event on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Simotwo High School in Elgeyo Marakwet County, cyclists from across the country and beyond will cycle for forests tomorrow, Saturday, July 5, 2025," Dr. Kiptoo stated.

The Kaptagat Cycling Challenge is more than a race; it is our flagship 'Cycling for Forests' initiative that blends sports and conservation to transform degraded forest landscapes and raise public awareness.

"Cyclists will have an opportunity to earn from the sport while planting trees and nurturing talent in the unique high-altitude Kaptagat ecosystem." He added

What began in 2024 as a more formalized event, building on years of smaller community races, has quickly gained traction, attracting top cyclists, including those from Uganda.

"This year, we are backing our commitment with action: we have a prize pool of 2 million shillings across eight race categories. Our cyclists can now earn from their passion while championing environmental restoration."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Kaptagat - ICP is a holistic conservation model that integrates sport with various livelihood enhancement projects aimed at reducing pressure on the forest. These include initiatives for improved water access and reticulation, clean energy transition, and forest restoration at the core.

Dr. Kiptoo expressed pride in the program's achievements over the past eight years.

"As Patron of the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme, I am proud of the remarkable progress we have made in restoring landscapes and empowering communities over the past eight years," he noted.

He attributed their success to strong partnerships with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, County Governments, UNDP, World Wide Fund for Nature - Kenya (WWF-Kenya), Community Forest Associations, and the private sector.