Namibia: Lüderitz School Closed After Procedural Breaches, Says Ministry

THE Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture says the owners of Bedrock Montessori School at Lüderitz, which was recently ordered to close down, did not follow the right procedures in its establishment.

The ministry ordered the school to close, citing serious breaches of rules and regulations, raising concerns over the looming exams for pupils.

Lüderitz is currently enjoying international attention as investors flock to the town due to developments in green hydrogen and oil in the area.

The school's closure has been viewed as a stain on the town's investment appeal.

A letter addressed to the school seen by The Namibian reads "Bedrock Montessori School has been operating without the necessary approvals and legal authorisation under the Basic Education Act, 2020 (Act No. 3 of 2020)."

Acting regional director of education in the //Kharas region Priscilla Tjiroze told The Namibian yesterday that the "owner did not apply through the ministry to operate as a private school".

"They did not follow the right procedures. You apply through the ministry," she said.

Tjiroze said the 'unauthorised' operation was discovered during inspections of private schools conducted on 14 March.

She asserted that while one has the right to establish and maintain a private school at their own cost, they need to register such an institution before any education can be provided on the premises.

She added that whoever contravenes this law may face a fine of up to N$50 000 or imprisonment for at least two years.

Tjiroze said that "no corrective action has been taken to separate the school from the residential property" following a second inspection on 4 June.

The ministry previously told Desert FM that it denied the school's registration application due to an unsuitable learning environment - specifically, operating from a backyard flat with a dog, raising compliance and safety concerns.

The principal was then informed to "cease all educational activities and close the school with immediate effect", Tjiroze added.

Bedrock Montessori principal Olga Rossler was unable to comment on the matter publicly until she had received word from the ministry.

!Nami≠Nûs constituency councillor Susan Ndjaleka urges the school to follow the correct procedures.

The town's mayor, Phil Balhao, has expressed disappointment with what he described as a cold shoulder in his attempts to get answers from deputy education minister Dino Ballotti.

"I'm certain they have what they consider valid reasons, however, they are not communicating these reasons transparently to local authorities."

Balhao says Lüderitz needs quality education and readily available essential services in order to attract business professionals who may bring their families.

"Parents are approaching my office for answers, and I am compelled to intervene," he says.

"With exams looming and new school placements uncertain, it seems counterintuitive to penalise these children for the school's prolonged efforts to comply with regulatory requirements".

He urges the ministry to revisit its decision and engage with stakeholders to find a workable solution.

A source close to the matter says the school has been beneficial for her children, adding that one is dyslexic but is reading well due to her enrolment at the school.

"This is setting my children back. It's putting them slightly behind, which means they have to work even harder."

She says the situation has also taken a financial toll on her.