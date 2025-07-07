Namibia Tightens Measures On Foot-and-Mouth Disease

The Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) is tightening biosecurity measures at border posts after an increase in foot-and-mouth disease cases in some of Namibia's neighbours.

This was said in a statement in the latest issue of the Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU) newsletter, which says Namibia is on high alert.

The newsletter says the DVS had enlisted the support of the Livestock and Livestock Products Board in implementing the enhanced control measures.

The disease is a highly contagious viral infection of cloven-hoofed animals - like cattle, sheep and pigs - and causes ulceration of the skin in the space between the hooves of the animal, leading to lameness, and in the mouth, leading to profuse salivation and refusal to eat.

"It is important for visitors or returning Namibian citizens to be aware of the procedures they can expect when entering the country," reads the NAU newsletter.

The agricultural union listed some of the procedures to be implemented to prevent the inadvertent importation of foot-and-mouth into the country.

"All the wheels of haulage trucks and other vehicles will be sprayed with a disinfectant while each person is required to walk through a footbath with their shoes on," says the DVS newsletter.

Travellers must also place any other shoes stored in their luggage in the footbath for disinfection, the newsletter adds.

"These procedures are essential to eliminate any foot-and-mouth virus that may be present on vehicle tyres or soles of shoe -- typically carried in the soil and animal droppings."

Footbaths and vehicle dips are permanent features on the highways in cattle producing countries like Botswana.

The DVS adds that vehicles will be searched for any unauthorised goods, such as raw meat, dairy products and other unprocessed items derived from cloven-hoofed animals.

"Please note that biltong and droëwors that have only been air-dried and not undergone a cooking process will be confiscated, as they pose a biosecurity threat," advises the veterinary department.

It also says notice boards, pamphlets and other visual aids will be available to provide travellers with the necessary information.