Namibia: Nganate Outlines Vision Amid Reappointment Criticism

Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate has expressed recommitment to the region following his recent reappointment.

Nganate is the only governor from the previous administration that has been retained in president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's recent reshuffle.

His reappointment has drawn the ire of some stakeholders in the region, led by Omaheke chief regional officer Pecka Semba, who has penned a letter to the head of state seeking an urgent audience with her regarding her latest decision.

However, Nganate has swatted the criticism aside, arguing that he wants to lead the region with "one heart and one mind," in line with president Nandi-Ndaitwah's directives for inclusive governance and development.

"There's no room for tribalism, partisanship or exclusion," says Nganate. "We need to serve the entire community of Omaheke, 115 000 people, irrespective of tribe, gender, religion or political affiliation."

Some traditional leaders and activists have criticised the Omaheke governor for what they term a lack of inclusive engagement and slow service delivery, particularly towards marginalised communities such as the San and Tjimba people.

"I never asked traditional leaders to come to my office.

I went to them," he says. "I've held engagements with the San and the Tjimba communities. I even held a Christmas party at their homestead with their chief and subjects. That relationship is ongoing."

He adds that concerns over the San culture and language are on his radar.

"I am actively looking into the renovation of the San Trust and promoting their culture, including lobbying the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation to broadcast in the San language across the Omaheke region and beyond," Nganate notes.

With his new term ahead, Nganate says he is under no illusion about the challenges but remains inspired by the overwhelming support he's received.

"The congratulatory messages have been like a cloud of goodwill.

They inspire me to work harder than ever, without procrastination," he says. At the top of his priority list is the fight against malnutrition, which he calls "priority number one.

He says the region has already expanded its nutritional support for 500 to 1 000 children through the Genesis food product programme.

"We are now looking at establishing production hubs for these micronutrients in Namibia," Nganate says.

"The goal is to move from importing to packaging, and eventually to full-scale local production, not just for the Omaheke, but for Namibia and even beyond the Southern African Development Community."

Nganate has pledged to focus on value addition in agriculture, and has announced plans to scale up farming activities across the region and to integrate agro-processing to enhance economic resilience and job creation.

Asked about his approach to political collaboration, especially ahead of the regional and local authority elections later this year, Nganate strikes a conciliatory tone.

"Whatever the political outcome, I will work with everyone," he says. "Councillors, whether from the ruling party or the opposition, are co-workers, not competitors.

We should complement one another."

While Nganate acknowledges that there are "areas for improvement," he stresses that he would not ignore those who oppose his reappointment.

"They are known to me, and I will engage with them," he says. "I'm not their boss, we will lead this region together, in the most humble way seen before."