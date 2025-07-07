Ethiopia: Nat'l Dialogue Commission Consolidating Activities Aimed At Ensuring Inclusivity

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission is engaged in carrying out endeavors that aim to ensure inclusivity in the forthcoming National Dialogue Conference.

The Commission briefed the media today about the preparations being carried out to include Tigray region, the diaspora community, political parties that withdrew from the process, political parties that have not yet participated in the process and forces engaged in armed struggle, among others.

National Dialogue Commission Spokesperson Tibebu Tadesse said endeavors that enable to begin the consultation process in Tigray region are underway.

He added that preparations are also being made to gather agendas from the diaspora, stressing the ongoing activities in agenda-gathering and national conference preparations, among others.

The Spokesperson further stated that there are ongoing discussions with various stakeholders on conditions to begin the dialogue process in Tigray region.

Also, he said discussions are being undertaken with four political parties that withdrew from the process to ensure inclusivity in the dialogue process.

In addition, efforts are underway to include political parties that have not yet participated in the process and forces engaged in armed struggle, among others.

Citing that discussions have been also held online with the diaspora, Tibebu said the diaspora are sending agendas through email.

Preparations are also being made for a Diaspora Consultation Forum that will take place next.

The Spokesperson urged all stakeholders to fulfill their respective responsibilities to realize a more inclusive national dialogue as preparations are well underway to conduct the upcoming National Dialogue Conference.

Ethiopia has been undertaking bold measures to solve its multifaceted problems through conducting the historic national dialogue by engaging all segments of the society.