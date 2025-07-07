Ethiopia: Ethio-China Agricultural Alliance Strengthens Modernizing Farming, Empowers Farmers - Chinese Expert

Addis Ababa — A significant agricultural collaboration between China and Ethiopia is rapidly modernizing Ethiopia's farming industry and fostering mutual prosperity, according to a leading Chinese expert.

Wen Liming, a specialist in veterinary science and dairy production, highlighted that this groundbreaking partnership is swiftly transforming Ethiopia's agricultural sector. The collaboration aligns with the core principles of the 2024 Beijing Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, which aims for shared growth and sustainable development.

"We initiated the China-Ethiopia Agricultural Cooperation Poverty Reduction Demonstration Village in Godino, Adea District," Wen explained. He emphasized that this initiative extends beyond technical assistance, embodying a commitment to working hand-in-hand with the local community.

For the past nine months, a team of eight Chinese experts has been actively involved in enhancing the agricultural landscape in Godino, Oromia Region. Their efforts include mushroom cultivation, fruit and vegetable farming, and livestock management. The team also provides direct support through mechanized plowing, artificial insemination, and the supply of high-quality seeds and fertilizers.

The successful launch of the Godino demonstration project is a significant achievement, showcasing effective agricultural practices, strong community engagement, and the empowerment of women.

Wen Liming stressed that China is deepening its agricultural collaboration with Ethiopia as part of its broader commitment to supporting agricultural development across Africa.

This partnership includes substantial donations of agricultural machinery, such as tractors, seedling machines, and milking tools, to various demonstration sites throughout Ethiopia.

Wen Liming highlighted China's own journey to remarkable agricultural growth, drawing parallels with Ethiopia, a developing nation that may face similar hurdles.

He noted that China's success stemmed from "merging traditional agricultural wisdom with modern technological innovations," ultimately leading to food self-sufficiency.

Liming also pointed out Ethiopia's inherent advantages: extensive cultivable land, abundant water resources, and a youthful demographic.

The collaboration extends beyond aid to trade, with China offering zero-tariff treatment for Ethiopian agricultural exports. This policy encourages the sale of popular products like coffee, avocado, beef, and honey, aiming to broaden market access and enhance trade revenue for Ethiopian farmers.

"We aspire that within our two nations, the people and all investors will contribute to enhancing agricultural modernization for Ethiopians," Liming stated. "China welcomes high-quality agricultural products to be exported to China. We provide tariff-free trade opportunities for all African countries, especially Ethiopia."

This partnership stands as a prime example of collaborative growth, knowledge transfer, and agricultural advancement, offering a promising path toward food security and economic progress in Ethiopia and the wider region.