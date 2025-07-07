Kenya: 120-Bed Tala Hospital Opens to Boost Healthcare in Machakos

4 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Tala — Residents of Machakos County are set to benefit from expanded access to quality medical services following the opening of The Tala Hospital, a modern 120-bed facility offering a range of outpatient, emergency, and specialist care.

Located in Tala town, the hospital is fully accredited by relevant government bodies and insurance providers.

The facility includes a maternity unit, renal and intensive care units (ICU), surgical theatres, dental and ophthalmology clinics, a radiology department equipped with a 128-slice CT scanner, and specialized clinics.

It is positioned to become a regional healthcare hub, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for advanced treatment.

Speaking during the official launch, Board Chairman Dr. Thomas Maingi said the hospital marks a new chapter in the delivery of equitable healthcare in the region.

"This is a promise that quality care should be within reach. We are committed to delivering expert services with modern equipment and skilled professionals," he said.

Founded by a group of Kenyan healthcare entrepreneurs and doctors, The Tala Hospital is part of a wider effort to narrow the rural-urban healthcare gap.

County officials, including Matungulu Sub-County Administrator Cosmas Ngula Masesi, welcomed the investment, calling it a milestone in supporting the government's universal health coverage agenda through public-private partnerships.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.