Kenya: 120-Bed Tala Hospital Opens to Boost Healthcare in Machakos

Tala — Residents of Machakos County are set to benefit from expanded access to quality medical services following the opening of The Tala Hospital, a modern 120-bed facility offering a range of outpatient, emergency, and specialist care.

Located in Tala town, the hospital is fully accredited by relevant government bodies and insurance providers.

The facility includes a maternity unit, renal and intensive care units (ICU), surgical theatres, dental and ophthalmology clinics, a radiology department equipped with a 128-slice CT scanner, and specialized clinics.

It is positioned to become a regional healthcare hub, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for advanced treatment.

Speaking during the official launch, Board Chairman Dr. Thomas Maingi said the hospital marks a new chapter in the delivery of equitable healthcare in the region.

"This is a promise that quality care should be within reach. We are committed to delivering expert services with modern equipment and skilled professionals," he said.

Founded by a group of Kenyan healthcare entrepreneurs and doctors, The Tala Hospital is part of a wider effort to narrow the rural-urban healthcare gap.

County officials, including Matungulu Sub-County Administrator Cosmas Ngula Masesi, welcomed the investment, calling it a milestone in supporting the government's universal health coverage agenda through public-private partnerships.